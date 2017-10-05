News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Packing Supply Launches Custom Logo Printed Single Side Invoice Envelopes
Now available custom screen printed packing list envelopes at best price at PackingSupply.in. These logo printed single side invoice envelopes are available in various sizes to choose from.
The Custom Screen Printed Single Side Packing List Envelopes are an addition to their existing product range of Re-closable Packing List Envelopes, plain Single Use Packing List Envelopes, and Side Loading Packing List Envelopes. Packing supply has introduced a wide range of custom printed packaging material over the last few months to help businesses improve their brand visibility and strengthen brand recall.
The Custom logo printed single side packing list envelopes can be printed in 5 different colors namely red, pink, black, blue and green. From printing images to brand logos, e-commerce business can get their custom designs screen printed on these envelopes. They are available in 3 different sizes and the minimum order quantity is 500 poly envelopes which is an ideal fit for small and medium-sized e-commerce sellers.
Know wcj more at https://www.packingsupply.in/
In addition, Packing supply is also popular for providing high quality packaging materials and branded packaging like Branded Festive Courier Bags, Premium Screen Printed Envelopes and Tamper Evident Envelopes and Courier Bags. They also offer Amazon.in branded packaging bags in several sizes to select from at cost effective rates.
About Packing Supply:
Packingsupply.in is a new initiative by market experts Dynaflex that has three-decade-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 05, 2017