* Vadodara
  Gujarat
  India
October 2017
September 2017
30

Packing Supply Launches Custom Logo Printed Single Side Invoice Envelopes

Now available custom screen printed packing list envelopes at best price at PackingSupply.in. These logo printed single side invoice envelopes are available in various sizes to choose from.
 
 
Vadodara - Gujarat - India

VADODARA, India - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- PackingSupply.in the e-commerce packaging portal specializing in tamper-evident bags and envelopes, poly security bags, and courier bags now launches Custom Screen Printed Single Side Packing List Envelopes. These envelopes come with adhesive holders that can be adhered to cartons, boxes, woven sacks, drums, courier bags that allow space for waybill or consignment notes to be inserted.

The Custom Screen Printed Single Side Packing List Envelopes are an addition to their existing product range of Re-closable Packing List Envelopes, plain Single Use Packing List Envelopes, and Side Loading Packing List Envelopes. Packing supply has introduced a wide range of custom printed packaging material over the last few months to help businesses improve their brand visibility and strengthen brand recall.

The Custom logo printed single side packing list envelopes can be printed in 5 different colors namely red, pink, black, blue and green. From printing images to brand logos, e-commerce business can get their custom designs screen printed on these envelopes. They are available in 3 different sizes and the minimum order quantity is 500 poly envelopes which is an ideal fit for small and medium-sized e-commerce sellers.

In addition, Packing supply is also popular for providing high quality packaging materials and branded packaging like Branded Festive Courier Bags, Premium Screen Printed Envelopes and Tamper Evident Envelopes and Courier Bags. They also offer Amazon.in branded packaging bags in several sizes to select from at cost effective rates.

About Packing Supply:

Packingsupply.in is a new initiative by market experts Dynaflex that has three-decade-old experience in printing and packaging. It is a one-stop online destination for all your packaging material and aims at helping you buy high-quality packaging material at the ease of your fingertips, shipped straight to your homes. The best part about the website is that one can buy in bulk with rate per pack feature and get order delivered at the address of choice in minimum 3 working days.
Email:***@packingsupply.in
Posted By:***@packingsupply.in Email Verified
Phone:7857078570
Page Updated Last on: Oct 05, 2017
