Efficient and Smooth Operations: Our Aspiration for New Product Developments at TELES AG
"Efficiency has become one of the most important keywords in our time," Oliver Olbrich, Co-CEO at TELES AG explains. "Distributed systems are utilised in our field, meaning that to date it has been both time and cost intensive identifying and rectifying any problems that arise. But with the TELES Tracer 1.0, we have now created a product capable of bundling together and processing all of the information from differing sources and producing a complete over-view from this in one go – which of course massively simplifies and facilitates the analysis work."
The TELES Tracer 1.0 works in a manner similar to a virtually organised network. It is linked to all of the TELES components being used, and collects relevant data there. These data are then correlated and analysed appropriately, and presented on a wed-based user interface. The real-time transparency achieved by this minimises the maintenance and service outlays significantly and permits the immediately rectification of any wcj problems or errors that occur, which in turn leads to substantially increased customer satisfaction at lower outlays.
A further resource that now allows TELES customers to simplify and facilitate their technical solutions is the expanded Element Management System (or EMS in short). This has already been used successfully for years in the TELES Softswitch solutions field. In the new version 4.0, it has been expanded and now also supports the TELES Voice Application Server.
"We've been producing communication solutions for such a long time now that let people connect up with each other and organise their workplaces flexibly – so it really is time we took this exact same basis as well when it comes to the administration and management tools for our own products. And with both of these products, the Tracer 1.0 and the EMS 4.0, major progress has been achieved in terms of user friendliness and flexibility,"
Clients wishing to have more detailed information about one of the products will get an op-portunity to do so on 18 and 19 October in Berlin at this year's international TELES Lounge. Over the two-day event, the focus is on the Cloud and All-IP Service Solutions. During the Lounge, numerous specialist talks as well as an expert panel discussion will be held. Fur-thermore, there will be opportunities at the event for exchanges with international represen-tatives from the industry. Should you wish to register for the TELES Lounge or have questions about it, please send an email to marketing@teles.com. Further information about the programme for the event is also available at http://www.teles.com/
