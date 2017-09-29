News By Tag
Ecosmob Announced Android Application Development for Logistics Industry
Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, a prominent player among global VoIP solutions providers and a leading mobile app development company, has announced to offer customized Android application development services for the logistics industry.
Speaking on this occasion, a technical head at Ecosmob in the department of mobile app development explained how a customized Android app can benefit the shipping and logistics industry: " There are 1.4 billion active Android devices across the world today. I can say that Android SDK has something for every industry sector. We can integrate features like GPS and maps for the logistics industry. Our clients can manage a large wcj data in terms of streaming and indexing with the enterprise-grade Android apps. What's more, we also integrate the social media platforms to allow logistics companies to provide better and real-time access to their customers. Be it a suggestion, query, or a feedback, the shipping and logistics companies can stay in touch with the customers for better engagement. Our agile methodology and emphasis on quality help us stay ahead of the curve in the domain of Android app development. Different industry verticals can leverage the benefits of technological advancements brought by the latest versions of Android through working with our dedicated and skilled developers."
Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited has set many milestones while offering the best-in-class VoIP solutions across the domains of IVR (Interactive Voice Response), SBC (Session Border Controller), and conferencing. The company also offers high-quality web and mobile app development services. Visit the page (https://www.ecosmob.com/
