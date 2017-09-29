 
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on White Collar Crime Law and Criminal Justice Reform

 
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- TKG /The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: White Collar Crime Law and the Criminal Justice Reform Under the New Administration: Trends, Developments and Updates LIVE Webcast. This event is scheduled on November 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

Criminal justice reform has earned wide bipartisan support, recognizing the critical problems in the system. However, with President Trump's law and order campaign, many concerns regarding the reality of criminal justice reform have been raised.

Earlier this year, the President signed three Executive Orders that seek to crack down on international crime and crimes against law enforcement. Despite the New Administration's focus on targeting violent criminals, especially drug cartels, wcj businesses should still expect the Department of Justice's (DOJ) persistent efforts to prosecute white collar crimes.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will review the recent developments and new trends on white collar crime law enforcement under the Trump Presidency. They will also provide insights on the current status of the US criminal justice system and President Trump's efforts to reform.

Key topics include:

•          A Background of U.S. Criminal Justice System

•          Trump's Criminal Justice Policies

•          Impact to White Collar Crime Law Enforcement

•          Mitigating Heightened Enforcement Risks

Speaker/Faculty Panel

Ms. Adriana Collado-Hudak

Senior Counsel

Greenspoon Marder

Mr. Robert Flanagan, III

Attorney

Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/administ...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
