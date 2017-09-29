 
L-Tron Sponsors Traffic Accident Reconstruction Conference

 
 
VICTOR, N.Y. - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation is proud to be a sponsor of the 31st annual Traffic Crash Reconstruction Conference in Springfield, Illinois from October 3-6, 2017. The conference is presented by the Illinois Association of Technical Accident Investigators (IATAI) and is designed to provide education, training and networking opportunities for professional crash investigators and reconstructionists.

L-Tron is exhibiting OSCR360, their made in America, cost effective, no training required solution. This equipment revolutionizes the way you capture, preserve and present a scene as if looking through an investigator's eyes with 360° photos. Not a Total Station, not a 3D laser scanner, OSCR360 is designed for traffic crash and crime scene investigations to capture, preserve, and present the ancillary evidence to improve efficiency and prevent scene contamination. Clear the road quickly after a crash, use the irrefutable evidence photos to support the facts in court. OSCR360 recently made the news (link) when it was used successfully in court as a tool to convict multiple wcj defendants in the high profile Rideout trial in Rochester, NY. To learn more about OSCR360, visit https://www.l-tron.com/oscrcrash.

L-Tron sponsored a networking event at IATAI on Tuesday, October 3, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm; industry experts, Trevor and Julianne, are always available to answer questions and provide a demonstration of the OSCR360 Equipment for Crash Investigation and Reconstruction for the remainder of the conference. On Wednesday, October 4, OSCR360 will be used in a crash test, followed by a presentation on Friday, October 6 where the OSCR360 equipment will be used to summarize the test and outcomes.

L-Tron is proud of its 17+ year working relationship with Law Enforcement, Public Safety and Government Agencies. Our equipment is deployed across 2,000 municipalities in 48 states nationwide. L-Tron's equipment offerings are purpose built from your voice – including both the 4910LR DL reader as well as Light Grenade. Our portfolio expands through our partnerships to bring you world class solutions tailored to meet your needs. Our partnerships include: Honeywell, Zebra Technologies, Brother, Getac, Havis, and more. Information about L-Tron and their other Law Enforcement solutions can be found at https://www.l-tron.com/law.

