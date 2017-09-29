Nanocap / Microcap Ventures today announced it has completed its Investment in the Internati

 
Nanocap / Microcap Ventures today announced it has completed its Investment in the International Combat Sports Federation.

Nanocap / Microcap Ventures, a division of Confidential Portfolio Management, today announced it has completed its Series A Investment in the International Combat Sports Federation.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Los Angeles, California – Today, Nanocap / Microcap Ventures, a division of Confidential Portfolio Management, and the International Combat Sports Federation each announced that Nanocap / Microcap Ventures has successfully completed its Series A Investment in the International Combat Sports Federation.

"The investment from the Nanocap / Microcap Ventures Company has been completed and the understanding is that all of the investment funds will be allotted towards boosting the International Combat Sports Federation's First Series of Live Combat Sporting Events and the technology development of the Company's Live Combat Sports Streaming Service", said Mr. Steven J. Muehler, an Operations Officer for the International Combat Sports Federation.

Established in 2017, the International Combat Sports Federation's (the "ICSF") main role is to develop, foster, wcj and control combat sports throughout North America, and around the world.

The ICSF is committed to providing the environment, in which support and opportunities are given to Amateur Combat Sports Athletes, Instructors / Coaches and Combat Sports Gyms, allowing them the chance to excel, and in doing so, to increase Regional, National and Global Participation & Competition, and to improve Amateur Athlete Performance in the Fast-Growing Combat Sports Fields.

Additional Information about the International Combat Sports Federation can be found on the Company's website: www.InternationalCombatSportsFederatin.com

Additional Information about Nanocap / Microcap Ventures & Confidential Portfolio Management can be found at: http://www.NanocapMarket.com; http://www.MicrocapMarket.com; http://www.ConfidentialPortfolioManagement.com.

Nanocap / Microcap Ventures
***@confidentialportfoliomanagement.com
