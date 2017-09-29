 
News By Tag
* Member
* Association
* Naj
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chelsea
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
September 2017
3029

The Fine Finder joins the National Association of Jewellers

The Fine Finder has recently joined the National Association of Jewellers as part of the commitment to providing a great customer experience.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Member
Association
Naj

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Chelsea - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Partnerships

CHELSEA, England - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fine Finder has recently joined the National Association of Jewellers as part of a commitment to providing a great customer experience.

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) was formed in 2015 through the unification of the British Jewellers' Association (BJA) and National Association of Goldsmiths (N.A.G) and represents over 2,000 members whose businesses operate in every aspect of the jewellery industry.

As a professional membership body, all members are asked to abide by Guiding Principles relating to professionalism, honesty, and ethical business practices.

THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF JEWELLERS MEMBER CUSTOMER CHARTER
A mark of our commitment to you

This Charter sets out what you can expect of us as a member of the National Association of Jewellers.

We will:

• Act with honesty, integrity, and professionalism.
• Describe jewellery, watches and other goods and services for sale fully and accurately.
• Abstain from any conduct or practice that may mislead or deceive you.
• Act responsibly and sustainably to support the NAJ's commitment to the standards of the Responsible Jewellery Council.
• Deal with any complaints in a timely and fair manner and, in the event of a dispute, clearly explain the NAJ procedure for mediation, providing the NAJ Compliance Officer's contact details to facilitate a timely resolution.
Co-operate fully with any enquiry to resolve any disputes and abide by the findings and decision.

ASSAY ASSURED RETAILER AND AMAGOLD

Before joining the NAJ, The Fine Finder was awarded the Assay Assured Retailer certification. All precious metal jewellery offered wcj by Assay Assured Jewellery Retailers carries the legally-required independent hallmark verifying the precious metal content (unless the item is exempt by weight).

We are part of a scheme of testing by Assay Assured to ensure that jewellery exempt by weight from hallmarking is also of the claimed standard – a protection over and above legal requirements.

In addition to testing and certifying all jewellery in the UK, we only sell jewellery made by AMAGOLD certified jewellers. AMAGOLD (Americas Gold Manufacturers Association) was founded in 2001 in Brazil by the World Gold Council in order to implement a quality assurance mark to the gold content in the country.

CONFLICT-FREE DIAMONDS

Brazil has been a participant of the Kimberley Process since 2003. The Kimberley Process (KP) is a commitment to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.

For more information, visit https://thefinefinder.com

Contact
The Fine Finder
***@thefinefinder.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thefinefinder.com Email Verified
Tags:Member, Association, Naj
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Chelsea - London, Greater - England
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Fine Finder PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share