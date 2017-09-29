News By Tag
The Fine Finder joins the National Association of Jewellers
The Fine Finder has recently joined the National Association of Jewellers as part of the commitment to providing a great customer experience.
The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) was formed in 2015 through the unification of the British Jewellers' Association (BJA) and National Association of Goldsmiths (N.A.G) and represents over 2,000 members whose businesses operate in every aspect of the jewellery industry.
As a professional membership body, all members are asked to abide by Guiding Principles relating to professionalism, honesty, and ethical business practices.
THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF JEWELLERS MEMBER CUSTOMER CHARTER
A mark of our commitment to you
This Charter sets out what you can expect of us as a member of the National Association of Jewellers.
We will:
• Act with honesty, integrity, and professionalism.
• Describe jewellery, watches and other goods and services for sale fully and accurately.
• Abstain from any conduct or practice that may mislead or deceive you.
• Act responsibly and sustainably to support the NAJ's commitment to the standards of the Responsible Jewellery Council.
• Deal with any complaints in a timely and fair manner and, in the event of a dispute, clearly explain the NAJ procedure for mediation, providing the NAJ Compliance Officer's contact details to facilitate a timely resolution.
• Co-operate fully with any enquiry to resolve any disputes and abide by the findings and decision.
ASSAY ASSURED RETAILER AND AMAGOLD
Before joining the NAJ, The Fine Finder was awarded the Assay Assured Retailer certification. All precious metal jewellery offered wcj by Assay Assured Jewellery Retailers carries the legally-required independent hallmark verifying the precious metal content (unless the item is exempt by weight).
We are part of a scheme of testing by Assay Assured to ensure that jewellery exempt by weight from hallmarking is also of the claimed standard – a protection over and above legal requirements.
In addition to testing and certifying all jewellery in the UK, we only sell jewellery made by AMAGOLD certified jewellers. AMAGOLD (Americas Gold Manufacturers Association)
CONFLICT-FREE DIAMONDS
Brazil has been a participant of the Kimberley Process since 2003. The Kimberley Process (KP) is a commitment to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.
For more information, visit https://thefinefinder.com
The Fine Finder
***@thefinefinder.com
