Bespoke is a Proud Sponsor of Healthy Schools Campaign's Cooking up Change
The Chicago event supports student chefs and encourages healthy school food
"Bespoke understands the importance of all students having access to healthy food when at school, and we are committed to play a role in such a great cause," said Peter Billmeyer, Co-Founder and Managing Principal at Bespoke. "We take pride in investing in our communities and ensuring we make a positive impact in our neighborhoods,"
At the event, high school student chefs show the public it is possible to create healthy meals that are also delicious and enjoyed by their peers, even within the constraints that schools face every day. As student chef Menajah from Harper High School said, "This competition gives us a voice. I want to keep promoting healthy lunches at school." Student chefs will present their dishes to a panel of esteemed judges, and guests will have the chance to taste the delicious recipes, while learning about their backgrounds and inspiration.
Bespoke is proud to support Cooking up Change alongside the program's national supporters: Newman's Own Foundation, Southwest, James Beard Foundation and the American Federation of Teachers.
To learn more about the program and purchase tickets to this special event, visit cookingupchange.org.
About Cooking up Change
Since the inception of Cooking up Change in 2007, 21 public schools across Chicago have participated, more than 750 student chefs have created meals and 3,600,000 student-designed meals have been served in Chicago Public Schools. Not only is wcj the Chicago program a huge success, but Cooking up Change has also become a national competition, with students from across the country competing in local contests, then heading to Washington, D.C., for the Nationals Finals. In Washington, students have the opportunity to meet with legislators and policymakers and join in the national dialogue about healthy school food.
About Bespoke
Bespoke, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., is a commercial real estate firm specializing in creating value for Chicago-based, privately-held businesses and non-profit organizations. Leveraging deep market knowledge in office, industrial, and flex spaces, the firm delivers cost-effective, custom-made real estate solutions that fit clients' needs today and that will adapt with them for the future. Bespoke advocates solely for the business success of clients through providing strategic, cohesive and ongoing counsel, earning the respect of building owners and management along the way. For more information, please visit www.bespokecre.com.
Contact
Jessica Kacmar
***@root3marketing.com
