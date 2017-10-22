News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The People Have Spoken - Moon Valley Nurseries Voted Best Nursery in San Diego
America's Largest Box Tree Grower Continues to Make Waves Throughout SoCal
On the company's continued growth and success, Moon Valley Nurseries founder and president Les Blake said, "Everything is value engineered, so not only are they grown from our selected mother trees in our labs, but they are also a tree that is guaranteed, always. We offer free planting and will bring the trees to your house and plant them for you. Our professional designers will help you design and plant your yard." We are excited to have been voted the best nursery in San Diego and look forward to offering the highest quality trees, plants, and service to our customers.
Homeowners that do not want to wait 20 to 25 years for their trees to grow, know that they can count on Moon Valley Nurseries to create an instant landscape with the finest selection of specimen trees, palms, and other plants. wcj Moon Valley Nurseries was voted best nursery in San Diego 2017 and looks forward to racking up more awards in California and beyond, and more importantly, making our customers' landscaping dreams come true.
About Moon Valley Nurseries: Moon Valley Nurseries (https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com/
Contact
Felipe Benavides
***@mvncorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 04, 2017