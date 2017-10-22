 
The People Have Spoken - Moon Valley Nurseries Voted Best Nursery in San Diego

America's Largest Box Tree Grower Continues to Make Waves Throughout SoCal
 
 
Moon Valley Nurseries - America's Largest Box Tree Growers
Moon Valley Nurseries - America's Largest Box Tree Growers
 
SAN DIEGO - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The results are in and the readers of Ranch & Coast Magazine, San Diego's Ultimate Lifestyle Magazine, have chosen Moon Valley Nurseries as the best nursery/garden store in San Diego!

On the company's continued growth and success, Moon Valley Nurseries founder and president Les Blake said, "Everything is value engineered, so not only are they grown from our selected mother trees in our labs, but they are also a tree that is guaranteed, always. We offer free planting and will bring the trees to your house and plant them for you. Our professional designers will help you design and plant your yard." We are excited to have been voted the best nursery in San Diego and look forward to offering the highest quality trees, plants, and service to our customers.

Homeowners that do not want to wait 20 to 25 years for their trees to grow, know that they can count on Moon Valley Nurseries to create an instant landscape with the finest selection of specimen trees, palms, and other plants. wcj Moon Valley Nurseries was voted best nursery in San Diego 2017 and looks forward to racking up more awards in California and beyond, and more importantly, making our customers' landscaping dreams come true.

About Moon Valley Nurseries: Moon Valley Nurseries (https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com/) opened its first nursery in a neighborhood north of downtown Phoenix, in an area known as "Moon Valley." Since the beginning, Moon Valley Nursery has offered its "you buy it, we plant it" tree deals. "We deliver and plant anything and everything in our massive inventory, and since we are the grower, we always guarantee to do it for the lowest price in town." Visit any of the nine retail locations throughout Southern California to see the difference for yourself.

Contact
Felipe Benavides
***@mvncorp.com
