Vestavia Hills Welcomes Chronic Tacos
California-inspired Mexican Grill Hosts Grand Opening Celebration.
Throughout the day, 15% of proceeds will be donated to Vestavia Hills City School Foundation, dedicated to providing funding for critical academic "extras" such as professional development, technology, and classroom enhancements.
The Vestavia Hills Grand Opening Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 and will feature a variety of special offers:
· First 20 people in line get a free taco every week for a year
· First 50 people to line up will get a free taco that day
· Live musical performance by JKO
· Free food samples
· Giveaways will include hats, shirts, sunglasses, and skateboards
Chronic Tacos Vestavia Hills is located at 3066 Healthy Way, Suite 100, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243.
For more information visit chronictacos.com. Get involved! Follow Chronic Tacos on Twitter and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook.
About Chronic Tacos
Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Mexican grill that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of its customers. The fast-casual franchise is known for its fresh Mexican cuisine that is customized for each guest's distinctive taste. Founded in 2002, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company has more than 40 locations operating across North America and is committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients and all-natural wcj meats. Chronic Tacos offers traditional Mexican items such as tortas and tacos as well as burritos, tostada bowls and salads, including a breakfast menu all day. Customers can choose from vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as carne asada (steak), pollo asado (chicken), carnitas (slow-cooked pork) and al pastor (spicy marinated pork). Seafood lovers can also order grilled, beer-battered or baja-style fish and shrimp. Each restaurant incorporates original art designs inspired by traditional "Day of The Dead" art, creating a unique experience at each location. For more information or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com.
