 
News By Tag
* Photography
* Fine Art
* Breast Cancer Awareness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kansas City
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30

Kansas City photographer donates limited edition print to support breast cancer awareness

 
 
Kansas City Illuminated Series No. 1.,"Pamona in Pink."
Kansas City Illuminated Series No. 1.,"Pamona in Pink."
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Photography
Fine Art
Breast Cancer Awareness

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Kansas City - Missouri - US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning photographer Roger Ridpath announced today the donation of a limited edition print from his Kansas City Illuminated Series No. 1.,"Pamona in Pink." The print is the very first in a series focused on his hometown, Kansas City. "Pomona in Pink" was specifically created to raise awareness for breast cancer.  The donated print will be auctioned at the Howl at the Moon & Open Arms Breast Cancer Outreach Fund event Friday, October 6, 2017.

Roger Ridpath's photograph, "Pomona in Pink" was chosen from his body of work photographing Kansas City and the region for over ten years.  A small part of his work is viewable in the 2015 book Kansas City: A Photographic Portrait available in most bookstores and Amazon.com. During the remainder of 2017, Roger Ridpath will be releasing a dozen prints in his Kansas City Illuminated Series No. 1.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. Currently, the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 12%. This alarming fact means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer.

"I hope that my artwork is successful in creating awareness and drawing attention to the disease," said Ridpath. "I encourage you to attend the fundraiser Open Arms Breast Cancer Outreach Fund at Howl at the Moon on Friday."

About Artist Roger Ridpath:

Roger Ridpath lives and works in Kansas City, Missouri. A creative professional with a passion and love for art and photography, Roger welcomes the opportunity to take a fresh look at Kansas City's iconic landmarks and simple curiosities through his lens. Using his creative eye and 25 plus years of experience, Ridpath enjoys capturing his hometown's fountains, parks, museums, and other sights. He is an accomplished travel, portrait, and corporate photographer and has triggered his shutter across the United States and abroad, capturing stunning landscapes, architectural marvels, and the emotions of candid snapshots.

Additionally, wcj Roger is a partner and creative director for an award-winning advertising group where he has worked on significant, international accounts and helped small, local businesses, as well. He has lived his life in the Midwest; he was born in Wichita, Kansas and later earned a degree in fine arts from Wichita State University. Since the early 1990s, he has called Kansas City home, where he lives with his wife and two sons. To learn more about Roger's photography visit https://www.ridpath.photography/index

To learn more about Roger visit his blog: http://ridpathcreative.com/photography/blog/donation-limi...


Contact Information:

Telephone: 816-792-9669

Email Address: roger@ridpathcreative.com

Contact
Roger Ridpath
8167929669
roger@ridpathcreative.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ridpathcreative.com Email Verified
Tags:Photography, Fine Art, Breast Cancer Awareness
Industry:Arts
Location:Kansas City - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share