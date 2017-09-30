News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kansas City photographer donates limited edition print to support breast cancer awareness
Roger Ridpath's photograph, "Pomona in Pink" was chosen from his body of work photographing Kansas City and the region for over ten years. A small part of his work is viewable in the 2015 book Kansas City: A Photographic Portrait available in most bookstores and Amazon.com. During the remainder of 2017, Roger Ridpath will be releasing a dozen prints in his Kansas City Illuminated Series No. 1.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. Currently, the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 12%. This alarming fact means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer.
"I hope that my artwork is successful in creating awareness and drawing attention to the disease," said Ridpath. "I encourage you to attend the fundraiser Open Arms Breast Cancer Outreach Fund at Howl at the Moon on Friday."
About Artist Roger Ridpath:
Roger Ridpath lives and works in Kansas City, Missouri. A creative professional with a passion and love for art and photography, Roger welcomes the opportunity to take a fresh look at Kansas City's iconic landmarks and simple curiosities through his lens. Using his creative eye and 25 plus years of experience, Ridpath enjoys capturing his hometown's fountains, parks, museums, and other sights. He is an accomplished travel, portrait, and corporate photographer and has triggered his shutter across the United States and abroad, capturing stunning landscapes, architectural marvels, and the emotions of candid snapshots.
Additionally, wcj Roger is a partner and creative director for an award-winning advertising group where he has worked on significant, international accounts and helped small, local businesses, as well. He has lived his life in the Midwest; he was born in Wichita, Kansas and later earned a degree in fine arts from Wichita State University. Since the early 1990s, he has called Kansas City home, where he lives with his wife and two sons. To learn more about Roger's photography visit https://www.ridpath.photography/
To learn more about Roger visit his blog: http://ridpathcreative.com/
Contact Information:
Telephone: 816-792-9669
Email Address: roger@ridpathcreative.com
Contact
Roger Ridpath
8167929669
roger@ridpathcreative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse