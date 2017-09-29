News By Tag
* UPSL
* Usl
* MLS
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
United Premier Soccer League Announces Plantation Football Club as Florida Conference Expansion Team
Plantation (Fla.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in Plantation, Fla., Plantation Football Club will play in the UPSL's South Florida Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are happy to welcome Plantation FC to the UPSL and the Florida Conference, which continues to grow and grow with quality ownership groups ready to invest in Pro Development soccer in America. The Florida market is proving to be just as strong as advertised, and Plantation FC is going to fit right in. We wish Plantation FC good luck as it prepares for the upcoming Fall Season."
Plantation FC is operated by Reynald Sanon and Anis Jerbi, both long-time coaches in South Florida.
Sanon, 61, is Plantation FC's General Manager. A native of Haiti, Sanon works in the South Florida real estate market and runs a popular amateur adult men's soccer league.
Plantation FC General Manager Reynald Sanon said, "Plantation FC youth alumni are the core of our team. These are guys that are now college graduates still transitioning from school to a professional career, and some of them have aspirations of becoming professional players."
Jerbi, 44, is Plantation FC's Head Coach. A native of Tunisia, Jerbi is the Technical Director for Plantation FC youth soccer academy.
Plantation FC Head Coach Anis Jerbi said, "As soon as we raised the idea of putting a team into the league, the UPSL came to mind first thing. So now we're in a legit league and need to get our feet moving, get better and develop."
Plantation FC wcj will operate independently of the popular youth academy.
"This is a new men's team to bring new opportunities,"
The team will play its games at Central Park (9151 NW 2nd St., Plantation, FL 33324) in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Plantation FC
Plantation Football Club is an American soccer club currently based in Plantation, Fla., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Plantation FC will begin play in the UPSL's Florida Conference.
Founded in 2017, Plantation FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Reynald Sanon
Direct: 954-562-1623
Email: reynald1965@
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 90 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse