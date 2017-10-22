News By Tag
Ipswitch's Jeanne Hopkins Earns B2B Marketing Innovators Award by Demand Generation Report
Backed by Marketing Team of 23 All Focused on Driving Sales, Jeanne Hopkins Wins B2B Innovators Award in Marketing Mentors Category
"This Marketing Innovators Award is validation of the hard work of my marketing team, focused on directly and effectively supporting our sales team and the thousands of Ipswitch WhatsUp Gold® and MOVEit® customers – helping them feel valued and important to our company," said Jeanne Hopkins. "All our marketing innovation, strategy and tactical work is focused on growth and associated bookings. At 25 years old with powerful brand names, it's a fun time to be part of Ipswitch."
The Demand Gen Report B2B Innovator Awards were created to spotlight B2B executives who think outside the box to develop and foster innovative concepts and strategies that help move the overall B2B industry forward.
The Ipswitch Marketing team are focused on driving MQIs (Marketing Qualified Inquiry) for the sales organization. Marketing has been able to increase organic traffic by 30 percent over 2015 levels – considered the highest benchmark – as well as MQIs by 132 percent in Q3 2017.
Jeanne joined Ipswitch in 2016 and leads the company's worldwide marketing organization, focused on building a metrics-based powerhouse to fuel demand. Prior to Ipswitch, she held executive marketing roles at HubSpot, SmartBear, Marketing Sherpa, Continuum Managed Services and MEC Labs. At HubSpot, Jeanne's leadership helped the company land on the number two spot on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies wcj by generating 50,000 net new leads per month.
Jeanne is also a very accomplished writer, advisor and speaker. She co-authored "Go Mobile," a top-selling mobile marketing book on Amazon.com. She has been serving on the Advisory Boards of BrightInfo since 2012, Bedrock Data since 2014, the Sales Lead Management Association since 2015, and most recently as a strategic advisor to Protinuum, Cyber Security Intelligence since November 2016. Jeanne also serves as the Co-Chair of the MassTLC Sales and Marketing Group.
Jeanne has won several industry awards for her achievements as a marketing leader. Most recently, she was No. 3 on Social Media Marketing (SMM) Magazine's list of Top CMOs on Twitter. Jeanne has more than 72,000 followers on Twitter. Follow @jeannehopkins. She was named to CRN's 2016 Power 100, an elite subset of the annual Women of the Channel list. Additionally, she has been honored four times by the Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) as one of the 50 Most Influential Sales Lead Management professionals. She was also named to their 40 Most Inspiring Leaders in 2015, and 20 Women to Watch five years in a row, most recently in April 2016.
About Demand Gen Report
Demand Gen Report (DGR), a division of G3 Communications, is a targeted online publication that spotlights the strategies and solutions that help B2B companies better align sales, marketing and disparate teams to support growth and drive revenue. DGR content and news coverage focuses on the sales and marketing tools and technologies that enable companies to better measure and manage multichannel demand generation efforts. Demand Gen Report is the only information source directly focused on this rapidly emerging business discipline. For more information, visit: https://www.demandgenreport.com.
About Ipswitch
With over 1 million users from 42,000 companies managing more than 150,000 networks in 116 countries, Ipswitch designs and develops industry-leading software that enables the easy delivery of 24/7 performance and security across cloud, virtual and on-premise environments. IT teams worldwide rely on 25 years of innovation to optimize and secure business transactions, applications and infrastructure with Ipswitch MOVEit® secure file transfer, Ipswitch WhatsUp® Gold network monitoring and Ipswitch WS_FTP®. Available directly or through strategic alliances with leading IT vendors and the company's fast-growing global partner ecosystem, Ipswitch's wide portfolio improves application and network performance, monitors diverse IT environments and ensures secure exchange of data that meets PCI, HIPAA, GDPR and other industry and government data security and regulatory requirements.
The company has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information, visit https://www.ipswitch.com/
