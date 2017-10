Reach for the Stars ~ National Rocket Competition Winners to Celebrate at Space Camp

As part of the celebration they get to launch their rockets from Homer Hickam Field** under an Sky. The winners will be presented a Space Shuttle Challenger commemorative medal with certificate signed by Astronaut Jon McBride.

-- Contestants (age 10 to 18) in the 11annualhad to build and launch their own solid-fuel powered rocket at an event held in their area. The Competition promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) education and is run in memory of/ first Teacher-in-Space. Local Competitions were held by schools, scout troops, youth centers, museums, and rocket clubs across the country in this year long event.In response to the nation's call for more interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) activities – over 1500 kids across the nation participated in the eleventh annual. At the end of the competition those who had the "Right Stuff"* were victorious. The annual Competition, for ages ten to eighteen, runs continuously.Their rockets soar 200 feet into the air to return by parachute. The closest average landing to an on-field target wins the local event. The local winner's results were forwarded toheadquarters to be compared to all entries received. The closest were declared the national winners.took the top honors this year. Joining the group will be Minnesota Civil Air Patrol cadet,- one of last year's winners.The national winners will be invited to celebrate their success at Space Camp / US Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. As part of the celebration they get to launch their rockets from Homer Hickam Field**underan October Sky ( https://www.commonsensemedia.org/ movie-reviews/ october-sky ). The winners will be presented a Space Shuttle Challenger commemorative medal with certificate signed by AstronautCaptainpiloted the Challenger on her early missions.With their families, the winners will continue their celebration;seeing the Pathfinder Space Shuttle, standing in the world famous Rocket Park, climbing the Mars Wall, riding the Astronaut Simulators and visiting the Challenger Astronaut Memorial wcj – honoring the memories of those lost in the conquest of space.Competition co-director,says, "We promise the national winners - memories to last a lifetime and bragging rights for generations to come. Launching their rockets from a memorable location and being honored under the historical Saturn V rocket allows us to fulfill our promise."won her local competition at Prairie Trace Elementary in Carmel, Indiana under the direction of teacherwon their local events while competing at Citrus Springs Elementary in Citrus Springs Florida.was the Competition host.launched at Hockomock YMCA in N. Attleboro, Massachusetts with Associate Director of Children's Services,competed in Santa Ana, California at Mendez Fundamental Intermediate Schoolunder the direction of teacher,took top honors while launching with Bagdad Elementary in Milton, Florida. This event was run by teacherThe Competition at this school was funded by a NASA grant through the Florida Space Grant Consortium.a Civil Air Patrol cadet from the 130th Composite Squadron, Lakeville, Minnesota was one of last year's national winners. He will attend this year's celebration.Several companies have joined together to provide unforgettable memories for the national winners of the annual« Space Camp / US Space & Rocket Center provides an unforgettable day for the winners and their families.« National Space Society (NSS) extends free membership to each winner.« National Association of Rocketry (NAR) awards achievement certificates presented by board member« American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) provides a photo journal of the celebration.« Estes – the world leader in educational rocketry presents each winner with a rocket kit to build and launch.« Gammons Charitable Foundation donated launch supplies to many of the host organizations.« Clarion Inn - Huntsville is offering discounted lodging.Without the generosity of these businesses, this winners' celebration would not be possible.Sponsors receive national recognition and the satisfaction of - Helping Kids Reach for the Stars. More information is available at http://www.TheRocketman.net , co-directors of theare retired public school educators with over 50 years of classroom experience. "Our goal is to give kids the educational experience of building and launching a solid-fuel powered rocket. Our purpose is to foster an interest in model rocketry, STEM subjects and aeronautics. Our mission is to keep alive the memory of the first Teacher-in-Space,."* Thomas Wolfe, The Right Stuff – (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) 1979**Homer Hickam is the author of the inspirational memoir,which became the movie