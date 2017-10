First mobile picture app to help stressed pet owners treat and care for their sick pets with pers

TapVet just launched to help pets everywhere through the power of mobile telemedicine.

Feature Image Play Store

End

-- With this free mobile app focused on a soothing user experience, pet owners receive multiple opinions and advice specific to their pet's problem. They can quickly determine if a vet visit is necessary or if and how they can take care of their pet at home.Because of cost and inconvenience, too often pets are brought to the vet too late (or not at all) for effective treatment. In many other cases, vet visits can be avoided with simple home treatments and care.TapVet is designed to help owners make smart decisions with great advice.This is the first creation by the Toronto-based TapVet team founded by a respected veterinarian and multiple clinic owner with over 30 years of experience and an operations executive with a passion for technology.Free download on Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS.###If you would like further information on TapVet or would like to schedule a conversation, please contact:Stefano Lizzola, TapVet Co-founderPhone: +1 wcj (416) 419-3119Email: stefano@tapvet.com The app can be downloaded for free at: http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tapvet orhttps://itunes.apple.com/app/tapvet/id1245827641?&mt=8More information is available at https://www.tapvet.com/owners-page and https://www.tapvet.com/pets