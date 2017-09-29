Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell an established bagel shop in the Greater Chicago area

Contact

Tabitha David

***@sunacquisitions.com Tabitha David

End

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a bagel shop located in the Greater Chicago area. The Business has been in operation for 23 years. The Business is located in an area that houses a medical center, schools and other large businesses.The Business offers fresh bagels, muffins, made-to-order sandwiches and coffee for breakfast and lunch. There is a variety of bagels ranging from plain bagels to specialty bagels. Over the years, the Shop has built its customer base and has come to have rave reviews online.The Bagel Shop has had growing revenues over the last three years. It is well-situated for a new owner to grow it through expansion, marketing and extension of business hours. There is an experienced baker and manager on staff that will be a beneficial asset to the new owner.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business. Sun Acquisitions' John Vitale is the primary advisor for the Business and will lead marketing efforts.Sun Acquisitions wcj is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.