 
News By Tag
* SITE re-opening
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Fe
  New Mexico
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
September 2017
3029


Surroundings: Danae Falliers and Willy Bo Richardson

In conjunction with SITE Santa Fe's grand re-opening, Surroundings welcomes to their space Danae Falliers and Willy Bo Richardson.
 
 
Willy Bo Richardson, Epidarus 9, oil on paper, 12 x 14 inches at Surroundings
Willy Bo Richardson, Epidarus 9, oil on paper, 12 x 14 inches at Surroundings
SANTA FE, N.M. - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Close to $9 Million was invested in renovations at SITE Santa Fe, including HVAC and sophisticated infrastructure to host international museum level exhibitions. The new extensions include an experimental exhibition gallery, theater space, and roof-top viewing deck.

Surroundings is a multidisciplinary design studio focused on transforming the built environment through innovative landscape architecture, urban design, and planning.

Willy Bo Richardson states:

"This multi-decade series I started while in graduate school is lifting off the ground. My personal development and contribution is a load-stone that orients to the cycles of the moon and to the gentle lapping of waves.

Intelligent people are aware of the noise in our politics and entertainment, our greed driven economy and workaholic culture, yet so few visual object in our culture relieve this pressure.

This is the gift wcj I wish to share. Take a deep breath. Get back in touch with the canopy of stars that holds us, our earth and sense of place and home."


For more information on the exhibition at Surroundings:
Surroundings: Danae Falliers and Willy Bo Richardson (https://willyborichardson.com/exhibitions/surroundings-da...)

For more information on SITE Santa Fe's Grand Re-opening:
Events: October 5 – 8, 2017 (https://sitesantafe.org/event/opening-weekend/)

Contact
Surroundings
***@santafeartstudio.com
End
Source:Surroundings, Santa Fe
Email:***@santafeartstudio.com Email Verified
Tags:SITE re-opening
Industry:Arts
Location:Santa Fe - New Mexico - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share