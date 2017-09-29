News By Tag
Surroundings: Danae Falliers and Willy Bo Richardson
In conjunction with SITE Santa Fe's grand re-opening, Surroundings welcomes to their space Danae Falliers and Willy Bo Richardson.
Surroundings is a multidisciplinary design studio focused on transforming the built environment through innovative landscape architecture, urban design, and planning.
Willy Bo Richardson states:
"This multi-decade series I started while in graduate school is lifting off the ground. My personal development and contribution is a load-stone that orients to the cycles of the moon and to the gentle lapping of waves.
Intelligent people are aware of the noise in our politics and entertainment, our greed driven economy and workaholic culture, yet so few visual object in our culture relieve this pressure.
This is the gift wcj I wish to share. Take a deep breath. Get back in touch with the canopy of stars that holds us, our earth and sense of place and home."
For more information on the exhibition at Surroundings:
For more information on SITE Santa Fe's Grand Re-opening:
Events: October 5 – 8, 2017 (https://sitesantafe.org/
Surroundings
***@santafeartstudio.com
