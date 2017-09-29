 
Record Setting Numbers Come out of Carlisle Auctions' Annual Fall Offering

Fall Carlisle Tally's $5.5 Million in Sales with a 60% Sell Through Rate
 
 
Fall Carlisle Auction 2017
Fall Carlisle Auction 2017
 
CARLISLE, Pa. - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- When Carlisle Auctions added a third day to its Spring Event, the team knew then that demand was high for its services and that its product was top-notch.  One auction later and it's a stone-cold fact that three days at Carlisle is a smashing success!  Fall Carlisle 2017 has come and gone and this three-day affair was one for the record books.  For that matter, it seems that every time Carlisle Auctions hosts an event, another record falls.  The recent September 28-30 offering was no different, topping the $5.5 million mark for sales AND registering the highest dollar amount ever for a car sold through Carlisle Auctions.

First, the records – most pre-registered bidders, most total sales at an auction AND the highest selling car of all time.  The bidder pre-registration totals were up 25% over Fall of 2016, the $5.5 million in sales is more than a million up over Fall 2016 and $1.5 million more than the Spring auction in April and for the first time ever, Carlisle Auctions sold a top of the line car for top of the line money; a 2006 Ford GT with low mileage.  This yellow muscle machine went home wcj for $296,320 (fees included) and was almost $100,000 more than the previous top dollar car, also sold at last year's fall auction.

It was fast paced auction fun and the Carlisle Expo Center was packed.  In addition to the high dollar Ford GT, the remainder of the top-five sellers totaled, $325,280.  Making up that total are top sellers two through five and include a 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 ($94,160), 2003 Shelby Cobra ($85,600), 1956 Lincoln Premiere ($73,830) and a 1956 Pontiac 98 Starfire ($71,690).  As was the case with the top selling Ford GT, all listed sales numbers include buyers and sellers fees!

While many more amazing consignments crossed the block AND SOLD, the Ford GT drew a bulk of the attention.  Crossing as part of the all-Ford hour on Friday evening, it had droves of enthusiasts crowding the stage.  Some were there to simply witness the fun, while a handful of bidders were serious about trying to own one of the most sought-after pieces of Ford history.  In the end, once the gavel slammed, everyone walked away happy and one man walked away with the car.

Carlisle Auctions has run three amazingly successful events to date with one remaining; Fall Florida AutoFest, November 10-11.  This event, at the SUN 'n FUN Campus in Lakeland, brings two days of fun, thousands of enthusiasts and 400+ consignments to the massive facility.  But after such a great year, what might Carlisle Auctions have left for its 2017 swan song?

"Our auctions continue to move forward, specifically in quality of consignments," noted Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations.  "We look forward to carrying the momentum of this $5.5 million event to Lakeland Florida, November 10-11 and doing it all over again!"

As noted, the next (and final) Carlisle Auction event of the year is November 10-11 in Lakeland, Florida.  This auction runs concurrent with Fall Florida AutoFest itself, which is November 10-12.  Complete details on the auction, including FULL RESULTS from Fall Carlisle can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

