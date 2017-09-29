News By Tag
Urgent Care Hawaii Provides Expanded Health Care With New Urgent Care Plus™ Services
Urgent Care Hawaii (UCH) in Waikiki, Pearl City, Kapolei and Kailua, is an affordable and convenient alternative to the emergency room. Urgent Care Plus™ services support primary care physicians and consumers which lead to best health outcomes.
Quality care starts with a strong, long term relationship between the patient and the Primary Care Physician (PCP). When that is missing, a patient's health is at risk. Urgent Care Hawaii CEO, Donna Schmidt remarks, "Studies show that 83% of adults have at least one chronic disease. We offer Urgent Care Plus™ services to support primary care physicians (PCP) and consumers with prevention, early identification and early intervention of chronic disease. When illness is suspected, we assist in counseling, ordering labs and notifying the primary care physician to facilitate seamless health care delivery."
If UCH identifies symptoms of chronic illness, (such as anemia or diabetes), they alert the PCP. (If the patient doesn't have one, UCH will help acquire one.) UCH uses the newest technology to collaborate and quickly share health information with the PCP. When chronic illness is suspected, UCH assists in counseling, recommending specialists, ordering labs and notifying the PCP.
Cherie Andrade, a patient at Urgent Care Hawaii, recently benefitted from Urgent Care Plus™ services. "I was having an issue with my right eye and stopped in to Urgent Care Hawaii to have it checked. The physician on staff at the time, Dr. Kinney, recommended I schedule an appointment with an ophthalmologist within 24 hours. He created an urgency which of course caused me to act promptly to schedule an appointment. I got my eye checked by an eye specialist the next day. It was determined wcj that I had a form of glaucoma that required surgery. I am very grateful for Dr. Kinney's attention and recommendation."
Urgent Care Hawaii Medical Director, Dr. Shoja adds, "We create a bridge between the patient and the PCP. Our state-of-the-
Urgent Care Hawaii Clinics are located at: Waikiki, 1860 Ala Moana Blvd; Pearl City Clinic, 1245 Kuala Street; Kapolei, 890 Kamokila Blvd; and Kailua, 660 Kailua Rd. For more information about Urgent Care Hawaii services and hours, please call 808-456-CARE (2273) or visit http://www.ucarehi.com.
