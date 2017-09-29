AJ's Truck & Trailer Center Auctions Pink Plow Benefiting Pink Hands Of Hope

Thousands Of Dollars To Help Central PA Women Battling Cancer

Jennifer Downie, Marketing Manager

AJ's Truck & Trailer Center

Jennifer Downie, Marketing Manager
AJ's Truck & Trailer Center

-- During the month of October, Fisher Engineering runs a special promotion featuring limited edition pink FISHER XV2™ V-plows and pink lift arm kits. $100 from the sale of each pink XV2 V-plow and $50 from the sale of each pink lift arm kit will be donated to the Maine Breast Cancer Coalition by Fisher Plows. AJ's Truck & Trailer is taking that one step further and auctioning off the pink plow they purchased from Fisher Plows. 100% of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Pink Hands Of Hope (PHOH) located in Mechanicsburg, PA."Pink Hands Of Hope really tugged at our heart strings. Working with a small local charity allows us to help make a difference to women in our area fighting the battle," says Amanda, AJ's Store Manager. With PHOH's Adopt-A-Patient program, AJ's can see exactly who is helped with the funds they raise by this auction. To ensure they receive an amount that will truly help the organization, AJ's Truck & Trailer has started the bid at $6000 and hopes it will continue to grow from there.AJ's Truck & Trailer Center, a certified dealer of Western and Fisher Snowplows, is hosting an Open House October 5th – 7th where you can see the pink plow in person, make a bid or take advantage of their open house specials. The auction will run through October 31st. Bids are accepted on their website www.ajtnt.com.About Pink Hands Of Hope:Pink Hands Of Hope (PHOH) is a non-profit 501(c)3 dedicated to helping women in Central Pennsylvania wcj during their fight with breast cancer. They have a variety of programs to help women and their families during their battle to regain their health. They offer FREE products like wigs, caps, clothing, shawls, knitted knockers, and many other items. Some of their other programs include free makeovers for women battling cancer, Gifts of Hope, and Adopt-A-Patient. The Adopt-A-Patient program helps a local patient with up to $1000 of their overwhelming medical bills. PHOH has a volunteer based thrift store on Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg where all proceeds go directly to helping ladies fighting breast cancer. While their main focus is women battling breast cancer, they will help any woman battling any type of cancer.About AJ's Truck & Trailer Center:AJ's is your local trailer and plow specialist located on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg, PA. They're located on Route 22 conveniently near Exit 77 off of Route 81. Family owned and operated, AJ's provides quality trailers at low prices all across the continental US. With their full service center, they can handle anything from regular car or trailer maintenance, to custom fabrication and welding. AJ's also offers snow removal equipment, trailer accessories, truck accessories and custom trailer packages.Please call AJ's Truck & Trailer Center for more information about trailers, services they offer or to make a bid on the pink plow at (717) 671-9115.