Introducing BioVision's New CRISPR Kits and Cas9 Proteins!
Applications:
• RNA-guided Genome Editing
• Gene Regulation
• CRISPR Genomic Cleavage Detection Kit to Verify the Genomic Editing Process
• CRISPR sgRNA Synthesis Kit for the Production of sgRNA
Key Features:
• Ready-To-Use, Highly Pure and Efficient S. pyogenes and S. aureus Cas9 Proteins
• Wide Range of Cas9 Proteins (Cas9 Nucleases, Nickases, Double Mutants) to Choose From
• Injection and Transfection Ready Cas9 Proteins
• GFP-Cas9 Proteins for Genomic Locus Visualization
• Ready-to-Use, Easy & Effective CRISPR Genomic Cleavage Detection Kit to Verify Genomic Editing Process
• Simple and Robust Production of sgRNA using CRISPR sgRNA Synthesis Kits
Product.....................................................
Classic CRISPR sgRNA Synthesis Kit.............K1252...........25 Reaction
CRISPR Genomic Cleavage Detection Kit.......K1250...........25 Reactions
Express CRISPR sgRNA Synthesis Kit............K1253..........25 Reactions
Gene wcj SnipperTM Cas9 GFP NLS.....................M1284.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM Cas9 GFP Null NLS..............M1286.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM Cas9 Nickase GFP NLS.......M1285.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 Null...............................M1100.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 Null NLS.......................M1103.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 Protein..........................M1094.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 NLS.............................. M1095......... 50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 Nickase (D10A).............M1096..........50 pmol, 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 (D10A) NLS...................M1097..........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 Nickase (H840A)...........M1098..........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 (H840A) NLS................ M1099..........50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM SaCas9 Null...........................M1282.......... 50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM SaCas9 Null NLS...................M1283...........50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM SaCas9 NLS..........................M1281...........50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM SaCas9 Protein......................M1280..........50 pmol , 250 pmol
The full range of our CRISPR-Cas9 products are described in the catalogue and can be purchased online at http://www.biovision.com/
