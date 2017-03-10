 
Introducing BioVision's New CRISPR Kits and Cas9 Proteins!

 
 
10.03.17-2 Besties in Genome remodeling
10.03.17-2 Besties in Genome remodeling
 
MILPITAS, Calif. - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)-Cas9 (CRISPR associated protein 9) system is the latest RNA-guided, endonuclease tool in genome editing which allows very specific genomic disruption and replacement. Cas9 protein of the CRISPR-Cas9 system is an RNA-guided DNA endonuclease enzyme that forms a very stable ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complex with the single-guide RNA (sgRNA) and unwinds the genomic DNA duplex. This leads to a disruption in the open reading frame of the targeted gene. BioVision offers a wide range of CRISPR tools including the highly pure recombinant S. pyogenes and S. aureus Cas9 Proteins, CRISPR Genomic Cleavage Detection Kit, and sgRNA Synthesis Kits for Genome Editing.

Applications:
• RNA-guided Genome Editing
• Gene Regulation
• CRISPR Genomic Cleavage Detection Kit to Verify the Genomic Editing Process
• CRISPR sgRNA Synthesis Kit for the Production of sgRNA

Key Features:
• Ready-To-Use, Highly Pure and Efficient S. pyogenes and S. aureus Cas9 Proteins
• Wide Range of Cas9 Proteins (Cas9 Nucleases, Nickases, Double Mutants) to Choose From
• Injection and Transfection Ready Cas9 Proteins
• GFP-Cas9 Proteins for Genomic Locus Visualization
• Ready-to-Use, Easy & Effective CRISPR Genomic Cleavage Detection Kit to Verify Genomic Editing Process
• Simple and Robust Production of sgRNA using CRISPR sgRNA Synthesis Kits

Product.............................................................Cat.No............Size
Classic CRISPR sgRNA Synthesis Kit.............K1252...........25 Reaction
CRISPR Genomic Cleavage Detection Kit.......K1250...........25 Reactions
Express CRISPR sgRNA Synthesis Kit............K1253..........25 Reactions
Gene wcj SnipperTM Cas9 GFP NLS.....................M1284.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM Cas9 GFP Null NLS..............M1286.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM Cas9 Nickase GFP NLS.......M1285.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 Null...............................M1100.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 Null NLS.......................M1103.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 Protein..........................M1094.........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 NLS.............................. M1095......... 50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 Nickase (D10A).............M1096..........50 pmol, 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 (D10A) NLS...................M1097..........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 Nickase (H840A)...........M1098..........50 pmol , 250 pmol
GeneSnipperTM Cas9 (H840A) NLS................ M1099..........50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM SaCas9 Null...........................M1282.......... 50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM SaCas9 Null NLS...................M1283...........50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM SaCas9 NLS..........................M1281...........50 pmol , 250 pmol
Gene SnipperTM SaCas9 Protein......................M1280..........50 pmol , 250 pmol


The full range of our CRISPR-Cas9 products are described in the catalogue and can be purchased online at http://www.biovision.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=cas9

Visit www.BioVision.com

Media Contact
Marketing Biovision
14084931800224
marketing@biovision.com
Source:
Email:***@biovision.com Email Verified
Tags:CRISPR, CRISPR/Cas9, Gene Editing Tool
Industry:Biotech
Location:Milpitas - California - United States
Subject:Products
Page Updated Last on: Oct 04, 2017
