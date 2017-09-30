News By Tag
MyStemKits.com announces Assembyl 3D as new reseller
"The team at Assembyl 3D has professionals and sales personnel who understand the education industry, as well as, having extensive experience in the 3D printing arena - from 3D printers and supplies to related services. That experience lends to their ability to recommend resourceful ways to further 3D-printing's effectiveness within education," said Kevin Pratt, MyStemKits Channel Manager. "The partnership makes sense because we have ready-to-stream files and K-12 vetted lessons that can give educators a reason to put 3D printers in their classrooms."
The MyStemKit's channel program empowers partners to leverage MyStemKit's innovative offerings and subject matter experts, enabling distributors, resellers and affiliates to grow and strengthen their businesses. The channel program provides resellers with a complete package that provides training, marketing and sales support and competitive margins. For more information on how to become a MyStemKits education partner, visit mystemkits.com/
About Assembyl 3D Printing
Headquartered in New York, Assembyl 3D is a provider of 3D printing design-to-manufacturing solutions. Assembyl 3D provides high quality 3D printers, materials and supplies for education, businesses and professionals. Their services include training, 3D design and 3D scanning. For more information, visit https://assembyl.com.
About MyStemKits.com
MyStemKits.com is dedicated to wcj equipping today's students with the skills needed in tomorrow's workforce. A team of educators, innovators, parents, and technology specialists, MyStemKits is committed to making affordable, quality education available to all by using some of the most cutting-edge technology available; redefining 3D printing and giving it a clear use purpose in the math and science classroom by providing educators with the tools they need to succeed. Since 2013, the company has researched and developed their program and are proud to offer an unparalleled collection containing hundreds of lesson plans and manipulatives so that there is something for everyone. With the most comprehensive STEM solution in the market, whether teaching in a traditional classroom, guiding children during homeschooling, coordinating an afterschool program, or running a STEM camp, MyStemKits is lowering barriers and raising potentials. Visit www.mystemkits.com for more information or follow and engage in the conversation on twitter @mystemkits and facebook.com/
Contact
Kevin Pratt II
***@mystemkits.com
