Richmond Paralegal Association Announces Scott Golightly as Speaker for 2017 Fall Seminar
Scott Golightly, Estate Planning Attorney Will Speak on Wills vs. Living Trusts: Which Plan is Best for You and Your Family?
During this presentation, Scott will cover "Wills vs. Living Trusts: Which Plan is Best for You and Your Family?" This presentation will discuss the key differences between wills and revocable living trusts. Scott will also review the probate process in Virginia and current estate tax laws.
Scott's ability to make estate planning understandable and approachable will allow attendees to walk away understanding the significance of reviewing pre-2010 estate documents and using the most current estate tax and law information so they can avoid devastating consequences in the future.
The seminar will include a day of workshops and exams with the opportunity to earn continuing education credits and network with fellow legal professionals.
The 2017 fall seminar hosted wcj by Richmond Paralegal Association at the University of Richmond School of Professional & Continuing Studies campus is open to Richmond Paralegal Association members and the non-members. The workshops will take place Saturday, October 14 from 8:45am-4:00 pm. Registration for members is $25 and $30 for non-members. All registrations must be received by Wednesday, October 4th. To register, please email education@richmondparalegals.org or visit http://www.richmondparalegals.org/
Scott Golightly is an estate and business planning attorney, whose passion is to help families and small businesses plan for and successfully navigate the unexpected and inevitable events in life. Golightly and his partners Michele Mulligan and Mary Morgan have been proudly serving the Commonwealth of Virginia, including Richmond, Henrico, Goochland, Midlothian, Chesterfield, Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Suffolk.
Golightly Mulligan & Morgan
***@golightlylaw.com
