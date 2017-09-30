News By Tag
PM Power Consulting Sharpens Focus on Agile and DevOps Consulting
Realigns Service Offerings to Customer Priorities in the Digital Age
"Business agility is a key strategic requirement for our customers to keep winning. Our endeavour to focus on our customers' strategic priorities is reflected in our new tag line 'Be Agile. Stay Ahead.'", says S Gopalan, co-founder and principal consultant, PM Power Consulting.
"A sharp focus on competencies and methodologies that will define the agile business of the future characterizes our new service lines and catalogue of offerings. The service lines include Agile Transformation and DevOps that are being adopted rapidly by a large number of companies, but come with challenges in real world implementation. The service lines also include Project Management in the VUCA world and Mindful Leadership which truly round out the capabilities that agile businesses must have when it comes to design and delivery of software and services. These would continue to be delivered by our expert wcj practitioners with the same sense of commitment to results that you have come to expect from us." adds Gopalan.
"PM Power Consulting has been a reliable partner in TechM's Agile transformation. They helped us to transform a very large size account with very high off-shore component in to an Agile delivery organization."
PM Power Consulting has helped around 70 organizations till date to achieve Agility in design and delivery of software and services. It boasts of a spectacular 10000 Project/Delivery Managers coached by 14 experts with a cumulative 400 years of experience.
About PM Power Consulting
Founded in 2006, PM Power Consulting is the leader in transformational consulting and coaching, delivered by expert practitioners with decades of experience in building and leading high-performance organizations.
Designed to help organizations win in this era of hyper-competition and digital disruption, PM Power Consulting offers leadership workshops, consulting and coaching in the areas of Agile Transformation, DevOps Consulting, Project Management Excellence and Mindful Leadership.
Media Contact
