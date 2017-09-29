News By Tag
STEM Learning Ecosystems and U.S. News STEM Solutions Collaborate on Education Pipeline for Jobs
Two organizations that are transforming the approach to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education will present a joint conference focused on the Workforce of Tomorrow
"STEM Ecosystems meet in person twice per year to share experiences and best practices in program development. As the number of STEM Ecosystems and the diversity of our membership continues to grow, we see the benefit of providing expanded professional development with the STEM rock stars that U.S. News presents at its conference,"
The Ecosystems are regional hubs that leverage partnerships among science museums, libraries, universities and community colleges, industry, and K12 school districts and afterschool programs. They collaboratively develop programs to teach students STEM skills to prepare them for work and life.
"Developing a national workforce skilled in science, technology, engineering and math is a complex task, but at its heart is one fundamental goal: jobs. As we have sharpened our focus to address the pipeline into STEM careers and workforce development, we have recognized the quality work being done by STEM Learning Ecosystems,"
"We always focus on practical tools and programs that will make a tangible difference in STEM education. wcj Bringing these two leading platforms together for an extended period of engaged learning will deepen the knowledge base of the educators and their communities, with an immediate benefit to the students," said Jan Morrison, Executive Director at The Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM education, which provides technical and program assistance to STEM Ecosystems.
The joint conference will be held in Washington, DC, in April 2018. It is timed to coincide with the USA Science & Engineering Festival, the nation's largest science festival. Attendees will absorb a range of information, resources, and new ideas to apply to their local education efforts.
The STEM Learning Ecosystems Initiative (http://stemecosystems.org/
The U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow conference is focused on improving America's science, technology, engineering and math skills and workforce. Produced by U.S. News & World Report, the conference highlights STEM issues on a national stage and assembles major corporations, leading educators and top policymakers to find solutions to the STEM crisis. The seventh annual event will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on April 4-6, 2018. For more details and updates, please visit www.usnewsstemsolutions.com.
