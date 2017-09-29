 
STEM Learning Ecosystems and U.S. News STEM Solutions Collaborate on Education Pipeline for Jobs

Two organizations that are transforming the approach to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education will present a joint conference focused on the Workforce of Tomorrow
 
 
STEM Leaders Working Together
STEM Leaders Working Together
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- With a laser focus on ensuring that education will prepare students for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) jobs, STEM Learning Ecosystems and U.S. News STEM Solutions today announced that they will collaborate on a joint conference in April 2018. The partnership will enable the two organizations to leverage their abilities and their collective wisdom to impact more students in a shorter period of time.

         "STEM Ecosystems meet in person twice per year to share experiences and best practices in program development. As the number of STEM Ecosystems and the diversity of our membership continues to grow, we see the benefit of providing expanded professional development with the STEM rock stars that U.S. News presents at its conference," said STEM Learning Ecosystem co-chairs Gerald Solomon, Executive Director, Samueli Foundation, and Ron Ottinger, Director of STEM Next.

The Ecosystems are regional hubs that leverage partnerships among science museums, libraries, universities and community colleges, industry, and K12 school districts and afterschool programs. They collaboratively develop programs to teach students STEM skills to prepare them for work and life.

         "Developing a national workforce skilled in science, technology, engineering and math is a complex task, but at its heart is one fundamental goal: jobs. As we have sharpened our focus to address the pipeline into STEM careers and workforce development, we have recognized the quality work being done by STEM Learning Ecosystems," said Brian Kelly, Editor and Chief Content Officer of U.S. News. "The Ecosystems have a wealth of applicable knowledge to share with the wide range of attendees at the U.S. News STEM Solutions Conference."

"We always focus on practical tools and programs that will make a tangible difference in STEM education. wcj Bringing these two leading platforms together for an extended period of engaged learning will deepen the knowledge base of the educators and their communities, with an immediate benefit to the students," said Jan Morrison, Executive Director at The Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM education, which provides technical and program assistance to STEM Ecosystems.

         The joint conference will be held in Washington, DC, in April 2018. It is timed to coincide with the USA Science & Engineering Festival, the nation's largest science festival. Attendees will absorb a range of information, resources, and new ideas to apply to their local education efforts.

The STEM Learning Ecosystems Initiative (http://stemecosystems.org/) cultivates and supports 56 Ecosystems working to improve access to high-quality STEM learning for all students. Launched in September 2015 by the STEM Funders Network (http://www.stemfundersnetwork.org/), the Initiative empowers communities to bring together unlikely local partners and create systemic change to ensure more students, particularly underserved and underrepresented students, develop the STEM knowledge and skills they need to learn and thrive in today's world. Learn more about the national initiative at stemecosystems.org. Join online conversations on Twitter @STEMecosystems (https://twitter.com/STEMecosystems) and #STEMecosystems and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/STEMecosystems).

The U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow conference is focused on improving America's science, technology, engineering and math skills and workforce. Produced by U.S. News & World Report, the conference highlights STEM issues on a national stage and assembles major corporations, leading educators and top policymakers to find solutions to the STEM crisis. The seventh annual event will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on April 4-6, 2018. For more details and updates, please visit www.usnewsstemsolutions.com.

