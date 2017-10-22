Actor/Comedian "HaHa" Davis to star in Upcoming Episode

"Trial 2020" and "HaHa Davis" have reached agreement on terms for him to Star in the upcoming episode, "The Head Coach." Episode to be filmed in Chandler, Arizona. Red-Carpet Release planned for Christmas/New Years.

-- "Trial 2020" is a drama episodic which launched in 2013 in Chandler, Arizona. It is about America's challenges defining right and wrong."HaHa Davis" is an increasingly popular performer that picks fun at everyday life events."The Head Coach" will take on 'kneeling' and other hot topics. The production aims to leverage its home base of Chandler for most of the shoot, and is seeking the best production team and cast it can attract.Abraham Doe shares, "There are four Phoenix production companies currently in the running to produce this critical episode. A combination of capability, price, and willingness to defer invoice closure to post-release are the drivers in making a selection. Other interested companies should immediately contact the show at 2020@thetrial2020.com. In terms of locations, two Chandler wcj restaurant/bars are in the running for filming of a key scene. One of those iswhere the owner is Kim Rubens. In terms of outdoor scenes, application is submitted with a couple of Chandler football stadiums as options. We will secure studio use for remaining scenes. Casting will come last and we hope someone steps forward with casting experience to help us with that."Doe, the creator of the show, is confident a percentage of the star's "loyal" followers will purchase the episode. In addition, he hopes the Chandler community will support the effort by purchasing the episode. He hopes Chandler and Gilbert church families, friends and others will pre-purchase the episode in time for Christmas. A kickstarter will be launched October 6th, where everyone will be able to pre-purchase the episode. It will be announced on the Trial 2020 Facebook, Instagram, Twitter pages and websites, www.headcoachtheepisode.com and www.discussamericanow.com.To date four episodes have been completed, "In God We Trust," "The Pugilist," "Common Law Hook-Up," and "Women's Rights." They were filmed largely in Chandler, and have aired numerous times on AZTV-7, Phoenix. Presently three of the episodes are available on Amazon.