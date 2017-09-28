News By Tag
CDP's WIC Direct Live in the Wichita, Caddo and Delaware Indian Tribal Organization
In a WIC EBT environment, benefits are delivered using a plastic card, rather than government-issued paper checks, and processed by CDP's WIC Direct EBT processing system. Previous implementations have shown this system improves program participation with its ease of use and by removing the stigma associated with the paper checks. As such, more women and children may have access to the foods and nutrition they need while offering a simplified shopping experience. Retailers will benefit as well, as WIC EBT provides a more efficient lane process and faster reimbursements.
WIC Direct, in conjunction with the data warehouse tool Data Direct, provides a wealth of information to WIC state agencies. This data allows them to better target weaknesses in program participation and redemption, thereby increasing the effectiveness of the program as a whole.
"Through a true collaboration of ingenuity, commitment and leadership, WCD is ecstatic to announce the implementation of EBT services throughout our WIC program," according to Leslie Shackelford, Project Manager for the Oklahoma ITOs. "We are confident that this will not only ensure proper nutrition for our participants but it will greatly enhance their shopping experience and allow for much more convenience in their busy lifestyles."
"CDP is excited to begin processing WIC EBT for the WCD Indian Tribal Organization,"
CDP provides WIC EBT processing that serves nearly one million participants across the country.
About CDP
Custom Data Processing, Inc. (CDP) has been providing Enterprise Health Systems to federal, state and local health organizations since 1981. CDP's highly agile, custom, software solutions, built around core system components, are continuously enhanced based on industry trends and client feedback. These solutions have been implemented in more than a thousand locations throughout the United States. CDP has three separate offerings for WIC programs, including management information solutions (MIS), electronic benefits processing (WIC Direct) and a data warehouse tool (Data Direct). For more information about CDP, visit www.cdpehs.com.
Follow CDP on Twitter (@CDPEHS (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Trysh Thompson, Communications Manager
***@cdpehs.com
