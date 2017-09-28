 
Industry News





CDP's WIC Direct Live in the Wichita, Caddo and Delaware Indian Tribal Organization

 
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Custom Data Processing, Inc. (CDP) has successfully implemented a new, more streamlined and effective WIC (Women, Infants and Children nutrition program) benefit delivery method utilizing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) in the Wichita, Caddo, and Delaware (WCD) Indian Tribal Organization (ITO). The transition from paper food instrument checks to EBT marks WCD's adherence to the federal mandate that all WIC agencies move to EBT before 2020. CDP is leading the country in providing secure, hosted services for WIC EBT, with WCD being the seventeenth WIC state agency the company has rolled out, with several more currently under contract.

In a WIC EBT environment, benefits are delivered using a plastic card, rather than government-issued paper checks, and processed by CDP's WIC Direct EBT processing system. Previous implementations have shown this system improves program participation with its ease of use and by removing the stigma associated with the paper checks. As such, more women and children may have access to the foods and nutrition they need while offering a simplified shopping experience. Retailers will benefit as well, as WIC EBT provides a more efficient lane process and faster reimbursements.

WIC Direct, in conjunction with the data warehouse tool Data Direct, provides a wealth of information to WIC state agencies. This data allows them to better target weaknesses in program participation and redemption, thereby increasing the effectiveness of the program as a whole.

"Through a true collaboration of ingenuity, commitment and leadership, WCD is ecstatic to announce the implementation of EBT services throughout our WIC program," according to Leslie Shackelford, Project Manager for the Oklahoma ITOs. "We are confident that this will not only ensure proper nutrition for our participants but it will greatly enhance their shopping experience and allow for much more convenience in their busy lifestyles."

"CDP is excited to begin processing WIC EBT for the WCD Indian Tribal Organization," said CDP's CEO, Stan Cochran. "This agency is our seventeenth to be live with WIC Direct, our industry leading transaction processing engine. Six more ITOs will join WCD later this year in wcj bringing this new technology to their participants. CDP continues to execute projects for WIC nationwide as it marches towards the 2020 EBT mandate."

CDP provides WIC EBT processing that serves nearly one million participants across the country.

About CDP

Custom Data Processing, Inc. (CDP) has been providing Enterprise Health Systems to federal, state and local health organizations since 1981. CDP's highly agile, custom, software solutions, built around core system components, are continuously enhanced based on industry trends and client feedback. These solutions have been implemented in more than a thousand locations throughout the United States. CDP has three separate offerings for WIC programs, including management information solutions (MIS), electronic benefits processing (WIC Direct) and a data warehouse tool (Data Direct). For more information about CDP, visit www.cdpehs.com.

Follow CDP on Twitter (@CDPEHS (https://twitter.com/CDPEHS)).

