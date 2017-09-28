 
Pumpkin Hunt, a light-hearted seasonal game, launches just in time for Halloween

Get into the spirit of Halloween by searching vacant spooky houses for golden Jack-O-lanterns.
 
 
Pumpkin Hunt - A Halloween Game
Pumpkin Hunt - A Halloween Game
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida-based startup Justice Creative LLC announces the launch of the Halloween-themed Pumpkin Hunt Game, available on Google Play and Amazon Market. During this spooky, orange and black, trick-or-treat time of the year, Pumpkin Hunt was designed to add to the festive spirit of Halloween.

"The journey of this game concept is amazing," said CEO Sarah Justice. "The original founder started out by counting jack-o-lanterns and logging regional stats on a website. It caught on and people started joining the website, adding to the stats. A simple game was created to keep folks entertained when they came to log their counts. That game has now become Pumpkin Hunt."

Pumpkin Hunt is a pick-a-square game that relies on luck and a little planning. You will wcj be introduced to Zansabar the Wizard to guide you on your adventure. You will search an abandoned village for golden Jack-O-Lanterns! Although there are many goodies and treasure, there is only one golden Jack in each house. You will be awarded points and a bonus when you find your prize. The amount of your bonus is based on how quickly you find the Jack. There are only so many searches in each house, so don't dilly-dally around.

There are 50 houses to get through in the village. However, be careful... it can be a bit spooky. Anything you find that could scare you will increase your Spook-Meter (skeletons, black cats, ghosts). If you get too scared, you'll run out of the village and the game will be over! But, find ALL 50 Jack-O-Lanterns and you win the game! AND... collect a hefty award for your score!

"There is no game quite like Pumpkin Hunt," said Sarah "The game engine is unique. The rules are simple, but the game is still challenging."

Pumpkin Hunt will help you get into the Halloween spirit with this seasonal game.

Download links for Google Play or the Amazon Market can be located at http://www.pumpkinhunt.com/game

Contact
S Justice (CEO)
Justice Creative, LLC
***@justicecreativellc.com
