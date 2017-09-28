News By Tag
Celebrating Ellicottville, New York's Festive October
Launch of Month Long Festival of Fun Adds Even More Color to Historic Village's Fall Experience
"People love to visit Ellicottville in the autumn to take in the splendor of the Allegany foothills when they are ablaze with color," notes Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian McFadden. "But we have a wonderful après leaves experience too. We've combined our fall events and experiences on a separate landing page on our website where people can click on a series of boxes for more information."
Festive October festivities include:
Outdoor Adventure and Sports
Saturdays and Sundays until October 15
Visitors can take a chairlift ride at Holiday Valley to the top of the mountain to explore Spruce Lake and the trail system. They can hop on a mountain bike there or in the nearby 65,000 acre Allegany State Park or grab a road bike to explore the hundreds of miles of quiet, scenic country roads.
They can climb their way through the multiple-level challenges of Sky High Aerial Adventure Park and Climbing Forest; scream down the Mountain Coaster; explore the remarkable steel wcj sculptures (some two-stories high) at Griffis Sculpture Park; or hike under, around and over rocks as big as a house at Rock City Park.
Annual HoliCross Cyclocross Race at Holimont
October 22 to 22
A fun and challenging course offering a mix of single track, grass, dirt and paved sections.
EVL Halloween Half Marathon and 5k
October 28
One of the most fun half marathons to participate in! Athletes are encouraged to grab their friends, pick out their costumes and get ready to run.
Festivals and Attractions
Fall Festival
October 7 and 8, free
Ellicottville's oldest and largest Fall Festival
Pumpkinville
Families can explore Pumpkinville, a 200-acre farm farm, visit farm animals, take a hayride, get lost in the corn maze, dance along with the singing chickens, ride on the Pumpkinville Express Train and sample famous pumpkin donuts and many other delectable treats.
Village Life
Visitors and locals can stroll around the village to admire the historic homes and experience the numerous unique shops and restaurants, all within a four-square block footprint. For food and beverage aficionados, options include visiting the Ellicottville Brewing Company, local wine sampling at the award winning Winery of Ellicottville, breakfast at Dina's Restaurant, lunch at Katy's Cafe and dinner at The Silver Fox Steakhouse. Ellicottville Oasis Spa at Holiday Valley, Anew Beginning Massage & Spa and Ellicottville Salt Cave will help ease away stress. Those looking for more action can enjoy live music and dancing at Balloons Restaurant, Gin Mill, Madigans and Villaggio.
November Sneak Peak
The 14th Annual Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival
November 10 and 11
An event legendary for its great beer, fine wines and good times. This year's event features over 30 craft brewers with more than 100 beers and wines from New York State and the region, plus entertainment on three floors of the beautiful Holiday Valley Lodge.
Visitors can learn more about Festive October in Ellicottville and other exceptional events and experiences throughout the year at www.ellicottvilleny.com
