Cinema Of Horrors Haunted House Survives Vandalism And Re-opens For Second Year At Three River Mall

Media Contact

Treadway Events & Entertainment

Brandon Treadway

9712661781

-- Cinema of Horrors Haunted House, vandalized last month at Three Rivers Mall will re-open to the public this October on Friday the 13th. Featuring TWO haunted houses, mini pumpkin patch, family friendly trick-or-treat nights and more!Presented by Treadway Events, KUKN, KLOG & The Wave radio stations, The Cinema of Horrors Haunted House at Three Rivers Mall will open for ten scary nights this Halloween season, October 13-14th, 20-22nd & 27th-31st. 7:00pm-11:00pm Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00pm-9:30pm Sunday-Halloween. Tickets range from $10-$20.New this year, a miniature pumpkin patch and pumpkin carving booth and two terrifying top notch haunted houses, "FarmHouse" and "Dark Legends of New wcj Orleans". In addition, the haunted house will offer a wide variety of yummy Halloween themed fair food and deep fried goodies.This years event features local high school actors from Kelso High, Mark Morris and other nearby schools along with volunteers from local community organizations.For families wanting a not-so-scary experience, the haunted house will offer "Trick-or-Treat Nights" for families with children under 13 years of age. Children take a trip through the non-scary event and collect candy along the way. These nights take place October 29-31st from 4:00pm-6:00pm before the regular attraction opens. Candy bags provided!Local media are invited to visit our attraction as a possible news location. Media tours can be scheduled by Brandon Treadway. Contact info can be found at the top of this release.