 
News By Tag
* Haunted House
* Halloween
* Community
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
September 2017
302928

Cinema Of Horrors Haunted House Survives Vandalism And Re-opens For Second Year At Three River Mall

 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Cinema of Horrors Haunted House, vandalized last month at Three Rivers Mall will re-open to the public this October on Friday the 13th. Featuring TWO haunted houses, mini pumpkin patch, family friendly trick-or-treat nights and more!

Presented by Treadway Events, KUKN, KLOG & The Wave radio stations, The Cinema of Horrors Haunted House at Three Rivers Mall will open for ten scary nights this Halloween season, October 13-14th, 20-22nd & 27th-31st. 7:00pm-11:00pm Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00pm-9:30pm Sunday-Halloween. Tickets range from $10-$20.

New this year, a miniature pumpkin patch and pumpkin carving booth and  two terrifying top notch haunted houses, "FarmHouse" and "Dark Legends of New wcj Orleans". In addition, the haunted house will offer a wide variety of yummy Halloween themed fair food and deep fried goodies.

This years event features local high school actors from Kelso High, Mark Morris and other nearby schools along with volunteers from local community organizations.

For families wanting a not-so-scary experience, the haunted house will offer "Trick-or-Treat Nights" for families with children under 13 years of age. Children take a trip through the non-scary event and collect candy along the way. These nights take place October 29-31st from 4:00pm-6:00pm before the regular attraction opens. Candy bags provided!

Local media are invited to visit our attraction as a possible news location. Media tours can be scheduled by Brandon Treadway. Contact info can be found at the top of this release.

FOR TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION VISIT: HTTP://WWW.CINEMAOFHORRORS.COM

Media Contact
Treadway Events & Entertainment
Brandon Treadway
9712661781
***@treadwayevents.com
End
Source:Treadway Events & Entertainment
Email:***@treadwayevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Haunted House, Halloween, Community
Industry:Event
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Treadway Events News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share