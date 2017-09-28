News By Tag
Thiel College named a sponsor of The Pittsburgh Promise college scholarship program
Thiel College is among nearly twenty regional colleges and universities to partner with The Pittsburgh Promise, provider of more than $102mm+ in college scholarships.
Since its inception in 2008, The Pittsburgh Promise has funded more than $102 million in college scholarships for about 7,300 students enrolled in 124 public and private colleges across Pennsylvania. Students of Pittsburgh Public Schools are eligible for the program. They receive scholarships to attend post-secondary education programs like those offered at Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
Through the Preferred College Partner program, Promise scholars will receive additional financial and academic support services. Preferred College Partners like Thiel will provide grants for room, board or books to Promise eligible students who are accepted to the institution, beginning with the Class of 2018. The schools will also provide targeted transition and academic support services to ensure student retention and success.
"Thiel has been a source of educational opportunity since its founding," Thiel College President Susan Traverso, Ph.D., said. "A large portion of our students are the first in their family to go to college. We support The Pittsburgh Promise's mission and ideals and are excited about the opportunities wcj the Pittsburgh Promise-Thiel partnership creates for students. We value the life- and community-changing impacts these scholarships and support provide."
The Pittsburgh Promise Executive Director Saleem Ghubril said post-secondary education is essential for students to be successful in the modern economy.
"Because financial and social barriers prevent many students from pursuing and completing their education and training, the Preferred College Partners initiative will work to help The Promise and post-secondary institutions to remove such barriers and fortify the foundations that all students need to succeed," Ghubril said. "We know that targeted support services are essential to student success, especially among low-income and first-generation college students."
