Business Women's Forum (BWF) To Award Scholarships To Post University Students October 20th

The non-profit BWF will present scholarships to Ms. Alysia Pace of Pulaski, NY and Ms. Giulia Roviello of Italy, on Friday, October 20th during the 35th annual full-day conference from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. anticipated to attract 500+ attendees.