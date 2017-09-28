News By Tag
Business Women's Forum (BWF) To Award Scholarships To Post University Students October 20th
The non-profit BWF will present scholarships to Ms. Alysia Pace of Pulaski, NY and Ms. Giulia Roviello of Italy, on Friday, October 20th during the 35th annual full-day conference from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. anticipated to attract 500+ attendees.
This year's conference "Women Inspiring Women," will feature Randi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media and former Facebook spokesperson, and Tami Evans, humorous motivational speaker and author of "Half Full of It: Activating Optimism and Other Hard Core Soft Skills."
Sandra Wilson, Esq., Program Chair, Criminal Justice at Post University, a program at the John P. Burke School of Public Service, a BWF Board Member Scholarship Committee Chairwoman, stated, "The Committee received nine impressive nominations and had to make the difficult decision of selecting two recipients who we are confident will achieve great success in the future. A college education is fundamental to the success of young women today, and providing financial assistance greatly improves their future."
Scholarship winner, Alysia Pace, who hails from the small town of Pulaski, New York, is a junior at Post, pursuing a degree in Business Management. She believes that her educational journey to pursue business will provide her with an opportunity to turn her "past into a successful and prosperous future with a world of opportunities as a business owner and, most importantly, as a person."
In her award-winning essay, Alysia wrote that her childhood was 'surrounded by drugs, alcohol, poverty, and violence. I was forced to grow up and face the real world far before my peers and classmates. I was subject to experiences and surroundings that no child or adult should ever face. My entire family has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, which led my mother to her current prison term. It made me realize life cannot be taken for granted and I have worked to maintain a 3.7 GPA throughout my college career and have been in the Post University Honors Program since my freshman year."
In addition to being a full-time student, Alysia works as a cashier at Victoria's Secret and at the Post University Campus Store to defray educational and living expenses. She wrote, "Although it is not easy to maintain two jobs and attend school full-time, I know it is wcj what I must do in order to reach my goals."
Upon graduation from Post in 2018, Alysia plans to begin the second step in her educational journey by attending The Continental School of Beauty in Syracuse, New York. The beauty industry and its focus on making people look and feel their best is her "passion and joy."
Giulia Roviello, an international student from Italy, and currently a junior studying marketing at Post, left Italy at age 17 to study in the United States for one year and while here, noted how the cultural differences between the two nations affect the way people do business, thus influencing her to study business.
An Honors student and a student worker for the Masters in Accounting Program at Post, Giulia's long-term goal is to work in an area of business that will utilize the educational and professional skills she has acquired to date.
In her scholarship-
"Nothing has made me prouder than to be hired by the APM of the Master of Science for Accounting and Academic Program as an administrative assistant at Post, a position I have maintained since the beginning of my sophomore year. In this position, I soon learned I needed balance and critical thinking, and that establishing positive relationships with co-workers or managers is essential in order to obtain results and simultaneously create a favorable environment."
Guilia stated, "I always look for ways to challenge myself, and strive for outstanding results. I believe the BWF Scholarship makes for a driving factor that will motivate me to work even harder, and that will enhance my determination to reach my long-term goals."
The thriving BWF, a non-profit under the auspices of the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is led by female executives dedicated to the professional and personal growth of working women. BWF's mission is to raise scholarship funds for female Post University students pursuing a degree in business, and over the past 34 years, in excess of $190,000 in scholarships has been granted. To support the BWF Scholarship visit www.2017bwf.com/
This year's highly-informative conference will include six professional development workshops, day-long networking opportunities, breakfast, lunch and a high-energy closing reception with hors-d'oeuvres, beverages, raffle and door prizes.
The 2017 Business Women's Forum (BWF) is being presented by Wells Fargo. The BWF's Star Partner is Post University, and Forum Partners are Barker Specialty Companies; Corporate Display Specialties (CDS); Marigot Bay Resorts; MacDermid Performance Solutions; PowerStation Events; Onyx II Fine Jewelers; and the Republican-American.
To learn more, and to register, visit http://www.2017BWF.com, or call the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce Foundation at 203-757-0701.
Contact
Courtney Ligi
203-757-0701
cligi@waterburychamber.com
End
Courtney Ligi
203-757-0701
cligi@waterburychamber.com