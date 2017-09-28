News By Tag
National Geographic Speaker Tom Clynes Reports on High-Tech Archaeology in New Article
Author and photojournalist Tom Clynes reports on the innovative new technology that archaeologists are using to investigate ancient Maya ruins, in a new article in National Geographic.
The article focuses on archaeologists as they use innovative imaging technology to explore the ancient ruins at Chichén Itzá, Mexico. The new investigation is the first comprehensive look at the ancient ruins in 50 years, and could help the scientific community understand the ancient Maya culture in ways that wouldn't be possible without the new technology.
"The assignment was physically demanding—we worked inside pyramids and caves with high heat and humidity, and low oxygen wcj levels—but it was incredibly exciting to be part of the discovery process. These innovative researchers are employing high-tech tools in creative and ambitious ways that are going to revolutionize field archaeology. It's becoming clear that there's still more to discover, even at a well-studied site like Chichén Itzá," says Tom Clynes.
About Tom Clynes: Tom Clynes http://tomclynes.com is a photojournalist and author who covers the adventurous side of science, education and the environment in National Geographic, Nature, The New York Times, Popular Science and other renowned publications. As a professional keynote speaker, Tom brings audiences with him on assignment around the globe with exciting presentations http://tomclynes.com/
