Moo Da Moo Announces First Children's Board Book

Kickstarter campaign launched to fund publication and printing
 
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Moo Da Moo LLC, an entertainment company that creates stop motion animation videos for kids, today announced a Kickstarter campaign to help fund their first board book, The Wheels on the Bus Adventure.

Building on the momentum of their viral YouTube video with the same name, Moo Da Moo created the 24-page board book to reach an even wider audience. The Kickstarter campaign runs through October 19th. If successful, the board books will be published, printed and available through Amazon starting in early 2018.

"A unique reimagining of a classic children's book, The Wheels on the Bus Adventure is sure to delight kids of all ages as they hop on the bus and journey through the forest, under the sea wcj and into outer space," says Alison Binetti, co-creator and illustrator. "This book will expand the ever-growing imaginations of children while fostering their love for music at the same time."

Printed in the USA, each scene in The Wheels on the Bus Adventure is handcrafted using cut paper, and then photographed. "We wanted to create a book where the visuals add an extra textural element of wonder," continues Alison. "Perhaps your child will question how it is made or be inspired to create."

Visit Kickstarter Campaign at https://goo.gl/HwkkXV for more details.

About Moo Da Moo

Moo Da Moo creates entertaining and educational stop motion animated videos, songs and books for children. You can visit their portfolio at moodamoo.com.

