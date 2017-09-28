News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Moo Da Moo Announces First Children's Board Book
Kickstarter campaign launched to fund publication and printing
Building on the momentum of their viral YouTube video with the same name, Moo Da Moo created the 24-page board book to reach an even wider audience. The Kickstarter campaign runs through October 19th. If successful, the board books will be published, printed and available through Amazon starting in early 2018.
"A unique reimagining of a classic children's book, The Wheels on the Bus Adventure is sure to delight kids of all ages as they hop on the bus and journey through the forest, under the sea wcj and into outer space," says Alison Binetti, co-creator and illustrator. "This book will expand the ever-growing imaginations of children while fostering their love for music at the same time."
Printed in the USA, each scene in The Wheels on the Bus Adventure is handcrafted using cut paper, and then photographed. "We wanted to create a book where the visuals add an extra textural element of wonder," continues Alison. "Perhaps your child will question how it is made or be inspired to create."
Visit Kickstarter Campaign at https://goo.gl/
About Moo Da Moo
Moo Da Moo creates entertaining and educational stop motion animated videos, songs and books for children. You can visit their portfolio at moodamoo.com.
Media Contact
Joseph Binetti
joe@30whiskers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse