October 2017
Support Las Vegas Victims: DonateForTheBest.com

MISSIonLINES has established a direct link to to the official Las Vegas Victims' Fund
 
Directly links to Clark County Commission
LA JOLLA, Calif. - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- By visiting DonateForTheBest.com, individuals, world-wide, can make contributions to help the hundreds of victims of the Las Vegas massacre through the official site established by the Chair of the  Clark County Commission in Las Vegas.

By sharing this web address by word-of-mouth, on radio or TV - by passing it along in print, text messages, Tweets or Social Media - everyone can support the Clark County initiative that reached tens of thousands of donors on its first day online.

USA Today reports: "The funds will go toward offering relief and financial support to victims wcj of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in U.S. history. Multiple celebrities have stepped forward to spread word about the fundraiser, including Ellen Degeneres and Justin Roiland, co-creator of the animated series Rick and Morty."

DonateForTheBest. com is as easy to remember as it is critical to the massacre victims - PLEASE pass it along!

