Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
September 2017
302928

Arts Taunton attracts key influencers

Arts Taunton, the organisation whose aim is to transform Taunton Deane into a regional centre for world class arts has become a registered charity.
 
 
TAUNTON, England - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The new charity, an umbrella organisation, is forming strong coalitions and partnerships across Taunton Deane with arts organisations, businesses and influential individuals to help further their ambitious aim.

"We are primed to take off! With a wonderful geographical location, excellent road and rail links, glorious countryside, world class sporting venues, and fine schools and colleges, we are already very special; now we are aiming to bring our cultural offerings to the fore to meet the demands of those living and travelling to our town," said Kit Chapman, MBE, founder and executive director for the charity.

And the newly formed charity is already attracting well known key figures prepared to lend their support as patrons.

Amongst them are Annie Maw, the Lord Lieutenant of Somerset, wcj Sir Tim Rice, Michael Eavis CBE, former High Sheriffs of Somerset John Cullum DL and Edward Bayntun-Coward. Also joining the patrons are Andrew Brownsword CBE DL, Lord Cameron of Dillington and Sarah and Tim Mead of Yeo Valley.

Founding patron Sir Tim said, "This is great news for Arts Taunton. Since their foundation, they have significantly raised the profile of the arts not only in Taunton but in Somerset as a whole. Now that charitable status has been achieved I'm sure that their influence will be felt more effectively and more widely than ever before."

A keen supporter from the beginning Annie Maw added:
Taunton is our county town. As such, we must do our best to preserve the beauty of the town centre which has great potential. Taunton could then reflect and inspire the whole of Somerset, one of the UK's more beautiful counties, where the arts, in every form, are active and are enriching the lives of the community."

A familiar name associated with entertainment in Somerset, Michael Eavis agreed:" It's about time that this super County Town of ours made a leap into the future!"

Rebecca Pow, MP for Taunton has also stepped up as an Ambassador for ArtsTaunton.

The charity is also working closely with Taunton Deane Borough Council and the Brewhouse Theatre as they explore the new Coal Orchard development potential as Taunton's Arts and Culture quarter.

Website: http://www.artstaunton.co.uk
Source:ArtsTaunton
