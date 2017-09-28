News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sarasota Attorney to Present at "6th Annual Florida Construction Law" Seminar
David E. Gurley, Esq. of Gurley Vitale to Join Esteemed Presenters in Miami
A sought-after authority and one of a small percentage of lawyers statewide to be board certified in construction law, Gurley will present on the topic of Insurance in the Construction Industry, regarding OCIPS, CCIPS and subcontractor default insurance. "I am especially honored to be asked to speak at this conference for the second year in a row, as the panel is composed of the preeminent construction lawyers in Florida," said Gurley.
The Seminar Group is an AI ACES Approved Provider, and courses have been approved for credits and hours by The Florida Bar, the Florida Board of Professional Engineers, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Construction Industry Licensing Board (pending), the IRMI, and The American Institute of Architects. In addition to earning continuing education credits, attendees will learn about the key issues faced by their particular professions.
For more information about the event, visit TheSeminarGroup.net.
About Gurley Vitale
Gurley Vitale is a commercial litigation, construction and surety boutique law firm with a national and international reach. Gurley Vitale provides its clients optimal value, by integrating market-leading legal services with a comprehensive understanding of clients' needs to maximize effectiveness, efficiency and opportunities. David E. Gurley, Esq., founding member and president, is an expert in construction law and has been a principle of the firm since its inception in 2002. The firm proudly wcj holds the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory's highest attainable rating for legal expertise and ethics. For more information, visit www.GurleyVitale.com.
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2017, 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Award for "Nearly Big" Companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Britney Guertin (BGuertin@grapeinc.com)
Contact
Britney Guertin
***@grapeinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse