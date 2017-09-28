News By Tag
Kurtis Blow Biopic, If I Ruled The World, Currently In Development To Be Released in 2018
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - LOS ANGELES, CA - 09/27/2017 - Big M Entertainment has officially launched the pre-production of Kurtis Blow's biopic, which is named after one of his very own hits, "If I Ruled The World" (1985). Kurtis Blow has signed, sealed and delivered the stamp of approval himself. "Kurtis Blow, literally, helped define the epicenter of hip-hop and breaking, which took the country and the world by storm - and those influences are still present throughout pop and urban culture today," says Big M Entertainment founder Marvin Williams.
Kurtis Blow will not only serve as the sole muse for the biopic, but will be co-writing and executive producing as well. He is set to be working alongside Marvin Williams, Grammy Award-winning music artist Ginuwine, and Melvin Jackson, Jr., who played the role of Kurtis Blow in BET's The New Edition Story with Bryshere Grey (FOX's Empire), Elijah Kelley (NBC's The Wiz Live!) and Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton).
The wcj New Edition Story garnered record breaking ratings with certain episodes of the miniseries being labeled "most watched" in BET history. "I am personally excited and look forward to reprising my role as Kurtis Blow," exclaimed Melvin Jackson, Jr.. Melvin was submitted for Emmy Consideration for his role as Kurtis Blow in The New Edition Story.
For more information, visit IMDB - KURTIS BLOW - If I Ruled The World:
