Stoneleigh Recovery Associates Receives SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report
Independent Audit Verifies Stoneleigh Recovery Associates' Internal Controls and Processes
KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of Stoneleigh Recovery Associates' controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. In accordance with SSAE 18 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements)
"Many of Stoneleigh Recovery Associates' clients rely on them to protect consumer information,"
SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Stoneleigh Recovery Associates' controls to meet the criteria for these principles.
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. Stoneleigh Recovery Services has selected the security and availability wcj principles for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "Stoneleigh Recovery Services delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Stoneleigh Recovery Associates' controls."
"Maintaining a strong compliance management system is one of the core principles of our business and success as a debt collection company," said Kelly Knepper-Stephens, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer with Stoneleigh Recovery Associates. "Receiving validation that our controls meet the high standards for both the SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II independent audits provides a level of confidence that our Board of Directors and customers have come to depend upon."
About Stoneleigh Recovery Associates
Founded in 2007, Stoneleigh Recovery Associates provides nationwide debt collection services on behalf of our clients in multiple vertical market segments. Our debt profiles include: auto finance, bankcard, commercial, healthcare, retail and student loan.
We are fully compliant with all federal laws and state licensing standards. SRA strictly adheres to FDCPA regulations and strives to perform at the highest level of integrity and confidentiality standards.
SRA's modern recovery techniques and audited industry best practices are enhanced by our state-of-the-
For more information, visit www.stoneleighrecoveryassociates.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn (@StoneleighRecov)
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 600 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.
