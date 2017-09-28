News By Tag
American Powertrain Expands Distribution - Adds Original Parts Group, Inc. (OPGI) to Dealer Network
Now offers American Powertrain 5 and 6-speed transmission conversion kits for Chevrolet A Body Vehicles
OPGI is now offering both 5 and 6-speed conversion kits for popular classics including the GTO, LeMans, Chevelle, El Camino, Cutlass, 4-4-2, Skylark, Monte Carlo, Regal and GS.
Currently, the 5 speed ProFit TKO transmission conversion kits for the GTO are featured in the company's GTO free print catalog as well as being available online. Additional American Powertrain product offerings include the Hydramax T56 and Muncie/TKO hydraulic clutch kits and GM Bellhousing spacer.
Matt Graves, American Powertrain's Marketing Manager, says, "OPGI is highly respected as the authority for wcj restoration GM parts and is swiftly gearing up their high-performance product line. We are very excited to add OPGI to our growing dealer network and have already experienced phenomenal success in the brief time they have come on board."
Giroux adds, "American Powertrain is now in the GTO catalog because our largest catalog, the Chevrolet Chevelle, was already out to the public. This has been an excellent decision based on the feedback we have received to date from our customers."
All OPGI catalogs are completely free and available by mail, phone (1-800-243-8355)
ABOUT AMERICAN POWERTRAIN
American Powertrain exists to help muscle car owners equip their cars with modern drivetrain technology, offering overdrive transmission systems, hydraulic clutch kits and a wide range of drivetrain related parts from diff to block. Since American Powertrain opened for business, we have quickly become the world's largest TREMEC dealer. Our installation parts and systems are proudly made right here in America for unmatched quality. Our staff of highly experienced enthusiasts has years of experience helping car owners and builders make the right drivetrain choices.
For more information visit www.americanpowertrain.com
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@
