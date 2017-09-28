 
Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
September 2017
302928

American Powertrain Expands Distribution - Adds Original Parts Group, Inc. (OPGI) to Dealer Network

Now offers American Powertrain 5 and 6-speed transmission conversion kits for Chevrolet A Body Vehicles
 
 
American Powertrain Transission
American Powertrain Transission
 
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- American Powertrain (http://americanpowertrain.com/), the world's largest TREMEC dealer and manufacturer of muscle car transmission systems and related components, is pleased to announce that the company's products are now available at Original Parts Group Inc. (OPGI).  OPGI is the industry's leading supplier and manufacturer of restoration and high-performance parts for classic GM vehicles offering over 75,000 classic GM restoration and performance parts and accessories including transmission replacement parts. This agreement, however, is the first time that replacement transmissions will be available through OPG.

Tony Giroux, OPGI New Products/High-Performance Product Manager, says, "We are widely known for our comprehensive selection of GM restoration parts. In actuality, OPGI now offers many high-performance replacement products; though until now, never a transmission conversion kit. We have long noticed that 5-speed and 6-speed swaps are growing in popularity, especially for Chevelle, so the timing was right to investigate a conversion kit supplier that had the quality and depth of product we are looking for all our A and G Body vehicles. I've long been familiar with American Powertrain and this company fits our standards in product quality, ease of instruction and customer service."

OPGI is now offering both 5 and 6-speed conversion kits for popular classics including the GTO, LeMans, Chevelle, El Camino, Cutlass, 4-4-2, Skylark, Monte Carlo, Regal and GS.

Currently, the 5 speed ProFit TKO transmission conversion kits for the GTO are featured in the  company's GTO free print catalog as well as being available online. Additional American Powertrain product offerings include the Hydramax T56 and Muncie/TKO hydraulic clutch kits and GM Bellhousing spacer.

Matt Graves, American Powertrain's Marketing Manager, says, "OPGI is highly respected as the authority for wcj restoration GM parts and is swiftly gearing up their high-performance product line. We are very excited to add OPGI to our growing dealer network and have already experienced phenomenal success in the brief time they have come on board."

Giroux adds, "American Powertrain is now in the GTO catalog because our largest catalog, the Chevrolet Chevelle, was already out to the public. This has been an excellent decision based on the feedback we have received to date from our customers."

All OPGI catalogs are completely free and available by mail, phone (1-800-243-8355) or through the OPGI website at OPGI.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN POWERTRAIN
American Powertrain exists to help muscle car owners equip their cars with modern drivetrain technology, offering overdrive transmission systems, hydraulic clutch kits and a wide range of drivetrain related parts from diff to block. Since American Powertrain opened for business, we have quickly become the world's largest TREMEC dealer. Our installation parts and systems are proudly made right here in America for unmatched quality. Our staff of highly experienced enthusiasts has years of experience helping car owners and builders make the right drivetrain choices.

For more information visit www.americanpowertrain.com (http://www.aeromotiveinc.com/). To speak with one of American Powertrain's highly qualified technicians, call 931-646-4836. For weekend and holiday calls, a call back service is available at 423-773-9789.

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
