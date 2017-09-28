 
Industry News





Team Sekura Announces its Upcoming October 2017 Auctions

 
 
DRAYTON VALLEY, Alberta - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Team Sekura Auctions, an industry leader in agricultural land and equipment auctions, will be hosting multiple Live Auctions with Online Bidding this coming month.  These auctions will present the perfect opportunity to get some quality items and discount prices.

Here are the scheduled auctions for the month of October

·       La Crete, AB. Auction opens for live online bidding Saturday October 7th at 12:00 pm MST

·       Wildwood, AB. Auction opens for live online bidding Saturday October 7th at 12:00pm MST

·       Dixonville, AB. Auction opens for live online bidding Saturday October 14th at 12:00 pm MST

·       Drayton Valley, AB. Auction opens for live online bidding Saturday October 21st at 12:00 pm MST

·       Drayton Valley, AB. Timed Online Only Auction. Auction opens at 10:00am MST on Saturday October 14th and closes at 10:00am MST on Saturday October 21st.

·       Onoway, AB. Auction opens for live wcj online bidding Friday October 27th at 12:00 pm MST

·       La Crete, AB. Auction opens for live online bidding Saturday October 28th at 10:00 pm MST

First Time bidding online; Team Sekura Auctions offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider.  This online bidding platform will allow you to keep track of all of the lots you are interested in and have bid on. Team Sekura Auctions desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible when bidding online.

About Team Sekura Auctions: We are your full time Auction Agency where we utilize the cutting edge of the latest digital technology in our auction marketing by focusing on a large network of buyers and sellers.  We serve all of Western Canada with offices in Drayton Valley, AB, La Crete, AB, and Westlock, AB.  Celebrating over 50+ years of being in business, Team Sekura Auctions prices itself on being a family owned and run company.  With extensive knowledge of the equipment and auction market, Team Sekura is your choice to consign equipment and conduct any necessary estate auctions.
Source:NextLot, Inc.
