New Home Helpers Business Serves Lexington, MA, Region
Home Helpers of Lexington, MA, serves Lexington, Winchester, Bedford, Worchester, Waltham, Arlington, Belmont, Watertown, Malden, Sommerville, Beverly, Everett, Stoneham, Cambridge, Boston, Medford and the surrounding communities.
Home Helpers is the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. Home Helpers of Lexington, MA also offers Direct Link, its proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, including a fall sensor with GPS locator and an automated medication dispenser. Home Helpers of Lexington, MA, serves Lexington, Winchester, Bedford, Worchester, Waltham, Arlington, Belmont, Watertown, Malden, Somerville, Beverly, Everett, Stoneham, Cambridge, Boston, Medford and the surrounding communities.
"Every month 10,000 people reach retirement age and at some point, will need some sort of care and assistance. I'm launching Home Helpers so we can be there for the people who need our services now and for those who might need us in the future. Franchising through Home Helpers gives me the ability to start a business that already has a proven system in place so I can start focusing on our clients right away," Trinh said.
Trinh has a background in finance, accounting and consulting. He's always helped people run companies, but his career goal has long been to own his own business. In his previous position, he was the Chief Financial Officer for a non-profit in the healthcare field that enabled doctors to work with hospitals and other doctors to design care plans for underserved populations. Working in that setting helped him realize that he wanted to combine the two - owning a business to help people.
"Home Helpers has a real, genuine impact on people. It's not about selling a product or service – it's about creating a care plan that suits your needs and your budget. We want to work with you to help you or your loved one stay comfortably at home for as long as possible," Trinh said. "I've had grandparents and friends in nursing homes and care facilities and I just think, if they'd been able to stay safely at home, they would have lived longer, healthier lives."
Home Helpers of Lexington, MA offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as grooming, bathing, ambulation, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation. With Home Helpers, each individual client receives services tailored to meet their specific needs by caregivers who become an extension of their family. Home Helpers' wcj full-range of home care services empower clients to live healthier and more rewarding lives in the privacy, safety and comfort of their own homes.
Although Trinh was ready to open a home care business, he knew he didn't want to do it alone. He hired Carly Holmes to join the company as his Office Manager/Business Development Manager.
"Carly is a perfect complement for this business. I'm a pretty technical person, but she's a fantastic communicator and she's wonderful with people – I know our clients will love her and she'll be perfect for our team. I'm excited about working together to serve people in this community," Trinh said.
Holmes is originally from Sarasota, Fl. and she moved to Massachusetts last year. Most of her experience has been in office management, but she was ready for a position that was more challenging and allowed her to develop new skills.
"Working with Home Helpers gives me the opportunity to grow professionally and personally. For me, it's about more than the work. I love that we get to help people keep their independence and freedom is inspiring," Holmes said.
For more information about how Home Helpers of Lexington, MA, call (781)664-4096, email cholmes@HomeHelpersHomeCare.com or visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com/
About Home Helpers
Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading home care franchises. With an ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes, Home Helpers works with seniors, new and expectant mothers, those recovering from illness or injury, and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a national provider of 24/7 emergency response systems and vital signs monitoring units. For more information about the company or about how you can open your own Home Helpers franchise, visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.
Contact
Nhan Trinh
58885@homehelpershomecare.com
