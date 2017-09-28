 
STRATIS, Internet of Things Leader, Joins the Smart Cities Council

 
 
STRATIS is the leading software for access, energy, and automation.
STRATIS is the leading software for access, energy, and automation.
 
PHILADELPHIA - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- STRATIS has joined forces with some of the biggest technology giants in the world to create global impact in Smart Cities. Along with leaders like AT&T, Cisco, Microsoft, and IBM who have partnered with the Smart Cities Council, STRATIS has joined as a North American Innovation Partner. Formed in 2012, the Smart Cities Council is a multinational coalition formed to address the urgent need for sustainability and technological advancement in our global cities. These companies, with proven expertise, are collaborating with government officials, industry experts, and scientists to revamp the way cities work, play, and live.

"Smart Cities are the greatest equalizing opportunity of our century," said Felicite Moorman, STRATIS CEO. "STRATIS is embedding smart city technology across the U.S. in the heart of the smart city; apartments and dorms.

STRATIS is the leading software as a service (SaaS) platform for access, energy, and automation management and control built specifically for multifamily and offices. STRATIS software allows property managers to save time and money by controlling smart thermostats, lights, door locks, leak sensors and other IoT hardware from one single management platform. The technology is currently installed in 175,000 units across the United States.

"We are dedicated to advancing Smart Cities initiatives. As members of the Smart Cities Council we have the ability wcj to create strategic partnerships with other technology leaders to become changemakers on a global scale," explained Moorman. "Our team is working diligently every day to create cutting edge IoT solutions for cities that will enable ubiquitous impact. With city populations growing at a rate of 1 million people per day across the world, what we are creating is a matter of survival."

This week Oct. 3-5, the Smart Cities Council hosts Smart Cities Week in Washington, D.C.

"Smart Cities Week is North America's premier smart city expo and conference," said Connie Heath Director, Partner Engagement at SCC. "In its third year, Smart Cities Week brings together government officials and smart cities experts from all over the world to explore how smart technology can solve tough urban challenges. Located in Washington, D.C., this year's theme focuses on how Smart Infrastructure Enables Smart Cities to create more advantages for our citizens, our cities and towns, our business and industry – and along the way, our planet."

Representatives from STRATIS will be attending strategic partnership meetings during the conference this week in Washington, D.C.

About STRATIS

STRATIS, named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Companies in America," enables smart apartments and smart buildings for smart cities. As the only system of its kind built for the complexities of multifamily and campus communities, STRATIS leads the global movement for smart cities in the commercial residential sector. STRATIS software securely integrates with leading smart home products like Nest, Schlage, Lyric, and GE, providing cost, time, and energy savings to building developers and property managers, as well as traditional smart home benefits to apartment residents. STRATIS is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. To get more information visit: STRATISIoT.com.

About Smart Cities Council

The Smart Cities Council is comprised of the foremost experts and leading global companies in the smart technologies sector, who serve as advisors and resources. Its goal is to accelerate the growth of smart cities worldwide by providing city leaders with access to technology counsel, financial tools, policy frameworks, visibility campaigns, and advocacy.  For more information, visit www.smartcitiescouncil.com.

