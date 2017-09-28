 
Transaction Announcment - Niche Manufacturing Industry

Broker, Gary Goldwasser, of Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado Closes A Transaction in a Niche Manufacturing Industry
 
 
Hand Shake Over a Job Well Done
Hand Shake Over a Job Well Done
 
DENVER - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce Colorado Industrial Wood Products traded to a new owner due to the support of Gary Goldwasser.

"This business operates within a niche sector of the manufacturing industry," says Gary Goldwasser, a Business Broker with Transworld. "Working with a niche business can be difficult because the buyer will always be a very specific person, but we were very lucky to match Colorado Industrial Wood Products with a great buyer not too long after listing."

Colorado Industrial Wood Products is a crate and pallet company established in 1982 as a sole proprietorship building new pallets. In the mid to late 80's customers began seeking custom crate options and they are now one of the only companies specializing in large heavy industrial wcj machinery crating. The business still builds quite a few new pallets and repairs and recycles used pallets. This business has been fortunate to have a steady track record since its inception, with continued growth year over year.

Recent comments from the new owner stated that, "Gary Goldwasser was particularly professional and courteous to work with. Now that we have closed, I am ready to move forward and excited at the opportunity to continue to grow this business!"

About Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado

Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Boulder, Golden and Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.

http://www.tworlddenver.com

Source:Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado
Email:***@tworlddenver.com Email Verified
