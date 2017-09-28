 
Acuity Cloud Solutions and Sterling Talent Solutions Partnership

 
 
Acuity Cloud Solution & Sterling Talent Solutions
Acuity Cloud Solution & Sterling Talent Solutions
 
KEENE, N.H. - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Sterling Talent Solutions (Sterling), the world's largest background screening company, and Acuity Cloud Solutions (Acuity), a leading provider of HCM cloud-based application support and services, and Gold-level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), have recently partnered to deliver integrated background screening solutions within mutual clients' Oracle HCM Cloud platforms.

Sterling's comprehensive suite of cloud-based background screening and onboarding solutions deliver accurate, reliable results and tools to maintain compliance throughout the hiring cycle. "Sterling Talent Solutions is proud to announce our partnership with Acuity Cloud Solutions," said Clare Hart, CEO of Sterling Talent Solutions. "This partnership will enable customers to quickly integrate our employment screening services to Oracle's HCM Cloud Platforms in a simple, efficient way. Together, Sterling and Acuity will bring increased peace of mind to our clients, partners and applicants on a global scale."

Acuity delivers expert functional and technical implementation services for Oracle HCM Taleo, Fusion and E-Business Suite, with over 200 completed integrations. Heidi Hurt, CEO and Founder of Acuity, shares, "We're excited to partner with Sterling to deliver integrated screening data directly within customer's Oracle HCM Cloud solutions, saving time and increasing compliance and efficiency. Our dedicated and experienced teams look forward to supporting shared client success." Drawing from hundreds of successful client engagements in a wide variety of industries, Acuity's experts deliver innovative solutions and best practices to ensure systems are aligned with business products and processes, implemented and supported efficiently and optimized to their highest potential.

Businesses engaged with Acuity and Sterling benefit from a full-service partnership delivering wcj the expertise needed to implement and maximize an integrated solution for background screening within Oracle HCM Cloud solutions.


About Sterling Talent Solutions

Sterling Talent Solutions provides hiring peace of mind by delivering a simpler, smarter background screening and onboarding experience for employers worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of cloud-based background screening and onboarding solutions deliver accurate, reliable results and tools to maintain compliance throughout the hiring cycle.

With 20 offices in nine countries and growing, our team of more than 4,000 employees proudly serves over 30,000 customers around the world, including 25% of the Fortune 100. Sterling is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), a distinction earned by fewer than 10% of all background screening companies. Visit http://www.sterlingtalentsolutions.com.

Sterling Talent Solutions is a service mark of Sterling Infosystems, Inc.


About Acuity Cloud Solutions

Acuity Cloud Solutions is an HR consulting partner and Oracle Gold Partner, specializing in HCM cloud-based application services with a focus on Taleo, Fusion and E-Business Suite. The team has 100+ years' combined experience delivering expert knowledge with implementations, migrations, upgrades, system administration, training, support, project management, and more. Acuity provides a full spectrum of HR services from benefits to employee relations to recruiting. For more information, visit http://www.acuitycloudsolutions.com.

