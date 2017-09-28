News By Tag
Chi Solutions, Inc., an Accumen Company, to Facilitate Accreditation Panel at Lab Quality Confab
The College of American Pathologists, The Joint Commission, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, American Association for Laboratory Accreditation, and COLA Collaborate on Key Presentation
Now in its 11th year, Lab Quality Confab is the only conference that provides laboratory administrators, managers, and quality team members access to a complete array of professional training in the methods of Lean, Six Sigma, process improvement, and quality management systems (QMS). The event targets helping laboratory professionals, hospitals and health systems achieve peak performance.
Kicking off the General Session on Wednesday, October 25, at 9 a.m.is an exclusive 90-minute panel discussion led by Ms. Hess. An interactive session is planned with the title "Laboratory Certification and Accreditation:
Ms. Hess has more than 20 years of experience and performs numerous operational consulting studies in her present role, drawing on her previous experience as a laboratory administrative director and compliance officer for a Florida health system. An ASCP-certified medical technologist, Certified Healthcare Compliance Professional, and Project Management Professional, she received her MBA from the University of Sarasota.
For more information about the agenda for the 11th Annual Lab Quality Confab, visit http://www.labqualityconfab.com. For more information on clinical laboratory consulting, visit Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com.
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions, Inc.) is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end strategy and services as laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach sales and support. By partnering with hospital and health system labs, we set benchmarks and new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented financial value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in medical laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management and transfusion safety using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®
Cindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accumen




