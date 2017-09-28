 
Chi Solutions, Inc., an Accumen Company, to Facilitate Accreditation Panel at Lab Quality Confab

The College of American Pathologists, The Joint Commission, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, American Association for Laboratory Accreditation, and COLA Collaborate on Key Presentation
 
 
SAN DIEGO - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Clinical laboratory certification and accreditation is a hot topic slated to be addressed at the 2017 11th Annual Lab Quality Confab Process Improvement Institute in a general session led by Nora Hess, MBA, MT(ASCP), PMP, of Chi Solutions, Inc. a subsidiary of Accumen Inc. Ms. Hess will lead this very engaging conversation for the second year in a row at the event, which will be held at the Sheraton Hotel, New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 24-25, 2017.

Now in its 11th year, Lab Quality Confab is the only conference that provides laboratory administrators, managers, and quality team members access to a complete array of professional training in the methods of Lean, Six Sigma, process improvement, and quality management systems (QMS). The event targets helping laboratory professionals, hospitals and health systems achieve peak performance.
Kicking off the General Session on Wednesday, October 25, at 9 a.m.is an exclusive 90-minute panel discussion led by Ms. Hess. An interactive session is planned with the title "Laboratory Certification and Accreditation: What's Working, the Most Common Deficiencies, and How Labs Should Prepare for Coming Changes." Amidst a climate of disruption to healthcare, experts will provide insight on the most common deficiencies reported in lab inspections and assessments along with anticipated changes in the assessment process by each organization. Ms. Hess will be joined by panelists representing the four primary CLIA accrediting bodies: Denise Driscoll, MS, MT(ASCP) SBB, Senior Director, Laboratory Accreditation and Regulatory Affairs for the College of American Pathologists; Katy Nucifora, MPH, MT(ASCP), Director of Accreditation for COLA; Heather Hurley, Executive Director of Laboratory Business wcj Development for The Joint Commission; Randall Querry, Accreditation Manager, Clinical American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA); and Karen Dye, MT(ASCP), DLM, Director, Division of Laboratory Services, for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ms. Hess has more than 20 years of experience and performs numerous operational consulting studies in her present role, drawing on her previous experience as a laboratory administrative director and compliance officer for a Florida health system. An ASCP-certified medical technologist, Certified Healthcare Compliance Professional, and Project Management Professional, she received her MBA from the University of Sarasota.

For more information about the agenda for the 11th Annual Lab Quality Confab, visit http://www.labqualityconfab.com. For more information on clinical laboratory consulting, visit Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com.

About Accumen-Chi

Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions, Inc.) is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end strategy and services as laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach sales and support. By partnering with hospital and health system labs, we set benchmarks and new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented financial value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in medical laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management and transfusion safety using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.

Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance® Find out more at http://Accumen.com and http://ChiSolutionsInc.com

Media Contact Cindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accumen Accumen Phone: 858.621.3167| Email: cjudd@accumen.com Accumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P: 858.777.8160

