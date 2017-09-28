

Dawnamatrix WOWs at New Zealand's World Of Wearable Art Event American latex designer wins Wearable Technology Award at preeminent global art fashion event SEATTLE - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Dawnamatrix, a husband and wife partnership and one of the world's top latex designers, won two awards at the World of WearableArt show held at the TSB Bank Arena in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept., 22nd 2017. This global art fashion show will enjoy an audience of over 60,000 in its run from Sept. 21st to Oct. 11th, 2017 and even more when it tours globally. Now in its 29th year, WOW's combination of international design competition produced with spectacular staging is New Zealand's single largest annual theatrical production.



Seattle-based Dawn Mostow and her husband Ben Gould designed their Labyrinth Gown; a dress made entirely of sheet latex, which won first prize in WOW's Technology category. With sculptor Lana wcj Crooks, Dawn designed a second, all-latex bright red outfit, The Messenger, which placed third in WOW's Red category.



As Dawn said, "From the time we were introduced to the World of WearableArt at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, we dreamed of joining this celebration of art and costume. It has been an honor to become a part of this vibrant international community of creativity."



Dawnamatrix's ingenuity has landed them prominent work in American T.V. shows like "Gotham," and the "MTV's Video Music Awards," as well as seeing the company contribute to various international Vogue magazines, Interview Magazine as well as L'Officiel. Dawnamatrix has also worked on video and in print dressing celebrities like Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Sharon Stone and Kylie Jenner, and on Covergirl Ad Campaigns.



