News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Khanna Jewels Launches New Range of Bridal Wedding Jewellery
Khanna Jewels has comes up with a new range of Bridal & wedding jewellery for this year. Marriage & wedding ceremonies are big affair in Indian society. Khanna jewels designers have designed the latest jewellery for bride, Groom & family.
Choose from charming wedding earrings and subtle bracelets. Unearth a flawless wedding necklace otherwise a charming brooch from our wedding jewelry collections.
If you're finding it hard to choose accessories to go by your gown please contact us and contain images of your Lehnga, probable hairstyle and we will fortunately make some suggestions for you founded on your style as well as our wealth of experience.
Khanna Jewels offer a unique collection of diamond gem stone necklaces. Diamonds are matching with valuable stones like emerald, ruby plus sapphire or semi-precious stones similar garnet, pearl, opal, etc.
Diamond necklace set features diamond necklace matching with diamond ear rings as well as diamond finger rings. Khanna Jewels have an assemblage of bridal and wedding jewelry made of these sets. The jewelry can be customized as said by the taste and requirements of the client. Thus she will have an élite wedding jewelry collection in which she can appearance dazzling on her big day plus many more events in the future.
Diamond strings are assemblage of diamonds fashioned into a string. As it requires a lot of diamonds, it is typically very expensive. But Khanna Jewels feature diamond string necklaces at sensible prices. Join the likes of Princess Diana as well as Elizabeth Taylor with their famed string necklaces.
Necklaces are licensed and hallmarked for excellence of precious stones and gold used.
Khanna Jewels has worked on light weighted & pocket friendly uptown designs for winter marriage season of 2017. Our ensemble consists of diamond jewelery perfect suited for the bride with unique styles, Great color combination, light weight jewllery & perfect priced articles.
You will find our new range of engagement & wedding rings for bride & groom. We also have diamond wedding & engagement sets for him & her. This comes with diamond solitaires & as well as pointers for budget friendly buying.
For bridal wear our latest & designer jewellery collection consist of full bridal wear jewels from necklace to bracelets, rings to earrings, Mang tikka to nose pin & much more.
We at Khanna jewels understand the nuances of market post demonetization & GST implication. We want to be part of your jewellery celebration by offering you the best priced diamond jewellery online for wedding, Marriages & all celebrations in India
Shopping is suitable, easy and risk free. Khanna Jewels have a user friendly edge which features fine plus clear pictures of jewelry as well as their prices. It has an attractive returns policy wherever products can be returned inside 15 days of delivery.
Khanna Jewels– a foremost online retailer wcj of diamond jewelry features an outstanding collection of diamond bracelets for females. We believe in creating your life special with our attractively crafted diamond jewelry such as diamond bracelets. They have attractive & unique designs from diverse jewelry categories, counting engagement to wedding, anniversaries toward birthdays, Valentine's to love, as well as office wear to daily wear. The store factually has designs for all events of life.
Customization of gold, diamond and sizes to the preference of the purchasers is a common feature noticeable on all jewelry websites. Khanna Jewels have gone a few phases above by offering diamond color and clarity preference from IJ-I1 until GH –VVS quality. Each design can be modified to your pocket price, size and color. Simply select your specification to suit your budget and requirement.
We cover you for Confidentiality, Privacy, Valuation, Guarantee, Money back Warranty and Much more while you TRUST us to purchase from khannajewels.com
Relish Risk Free Shopping experience on our online shop www.khannajewelsco.com
website: http://www.khannajewels.com
Contact
Ambesh Khanna
01145538347
***@khannajewels.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse