Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
September 2017
302928

Extentia Breakfast Talk: 'Mountain Film Festival'

 
 
PUNE, India - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Extentia organized a Mountain Film Festival – screening select films of the Indian Mountaineering Federation's (IMF) Mountain Film Festival 2017 on September 26. The IMF is a 58-year-old organization that releases several short films every year. The purpose is to take mountaineering and the spirit of adventure to a bigger platform. IMF provides a channel for those interested in adventure sports to express themselves.



From kayaking to base jumping, the festival and films covered every action sport. All the movies showcased a love for thrills, a reverence for Mother Nature, and described how a sense of adventure can be independent of disabilities.



Ganesh Geedh, Rohit Vartak, and Bhupesh Patil from Della Adventure were featured in a couple of the premiered films and were present at the session. They engaged the audience with their experiences – how they started, the current adventure sport scene, and their vision for the future of adventure sport. The stories of their rescue and recovery wcj operations kept the audience riveted – many among them were interested in learning more.

About Extentia Information Technology
Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience. The company's emphasis is on Technology, Consulting, and Innovation for Mobile, Cloud, and Design. Extentia has offices in India, the United States, Europe, Australia and the UK.

Source:Extentia
