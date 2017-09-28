

Kingwood Couple Weds after Hurricane Harvey 1 2 3 Chloe and Timothy Morgan Falls Event Center Morgan Falls Event Center HOUSTON - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Everyone is talking about this Hurricane Harvey love story after Morgan Falls Event Center decides to give a Kingwood couple their dream wedding given this recent disaster. Chloe Bennett, a student at Texas A&M and Timothy Watterreus, who recently enlisted in the Marines, was expecting to tie the knot during an intimate ceremony in their parent's backyard until Hurricane Harvey unexpectedly changed everything.



Like most, the couple lost their home, vehicle, and belongings, but they also lost their entire wedding. Morgan Falls, a wedding venue located in Alvin Tx, was contacted by a friend of the couple after Chloe shared on Facebook about her loss. The friend of the couple wanted to get help replacing the wedding items that were lost, including the Bride's dress along with other sentimental things.



When the wedding coordinator, Kristina Cox heard their devastating story, she decided to do more than to replace the items that were lost, she became determined to give Chloe and Timothy their dream wedding. "When I heard Chloe's story on Facebook notifying their family that her wedding was destroyed, it broke my heart! From that moment, we were determined to give their family a celebration after all they'd just gone through."



Celebrate & Communicate at Morgan wcj Falls is hosting and coordinating the wedding for seventy-five people free of charge. They have onboard several vendors to make this day very special and have said there will be a few surprises to make this day very memorable! Originally, the couple was set to wed on September 2, 2017. The new ceremony will take place at Morgan Falls Event Center, 2300 Koster Rd, Alvin Texas 77511—This Saturday, October 7, 2017, at 6 pm.



